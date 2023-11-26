Louisville basketball fails to build on encouraging play from trip in return to Yum! Center

The Louisville men’s basketball team had made just three of its 18 attempts from 3-point range against New Mexico State on Sunday when Tre White pulled up in the final seconds of regulation with the Cardinals on the verge of the worst loss of the Kenny Payne era.

His shot from the top of the arc swished home.

And after the Aggies’ Kaosi Ezeagu had two free throws clang off the rim with 1.5 seconds on the clock, U of L outlasted a pesky mid-major opponent to pull a 90-84 overtime victory from the jaws of defeat at the KFC Yum! Center.

It’s an impressive win only in that the Cards (3-3) were on the verge of complete disaster after appearing to turn a corner in losses to No. 17 Texas and Indiana at the Empire Classic.

More than anything, it’s cause for concern after U of L left Madison Square Garden feeling as if it could hold its own with the best in the country.

On Sunday, Louisville trailed a team picked to finish eighth out of nine teams in Conference USA for more than 36 minutes — and allowed the Aggies (3-5) to shoot a season-high 58.9% from the field.

Take this into consideration, too. New Mexico State, on its third coach in as many seasons, is the only program in the country that had to replace its entire roster after its 2022-23 campaign was suspended in February amid separate investigations into hazing allegations and a now-former player's involvement in a fatal shooting on a rival’s campus.

No. 16 Kentucky beat the Aggies by 40 points in its season opener.

The Cards fared much worse — until they flipped a switch in desperation mode. They had a disastrous first half, during which they missed their first eight shots, went 9 for 24 from the field, turned the ball over seven times and lost the rebounding battle, 15-14.

Skyy Clark, for the third game in a row, led Louisville in scoring with a career-high 29 points on 6-for-8 shooting to go along with four rebounds and three assists against two turnovers. Fifteen of his points came at the free-throw line.

JJ Traynor scored a career-high 20 points and tied a career high with nine rebounds.

White finished with 22 points and five boards.

This game was won, however, at the free-throw line. U of L made 36 of its 49 attempts from the charity stripe, while New Mexico State went 9 for 17. The Aggies had six players foul out and finished the game with only four on the court.

Louisville next plays at 8 p.m. Wednesday, when it welcomes Bellarmine to the Yum! Center looking to avenge a one-point loss to the Knights in the 2022-23 season opener.

