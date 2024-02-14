Louisville basketball dominated in second half, sees chance at ACC streak slip away

Louisville’s Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had a solid game against Boston College on Tuesday night. Huntley-Hatfield scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Kenny Payne knows the progress his Louisville men’s basketball team has made over the past two weeks must lead to results.

“Nothing else matters,” the second-year head coach said Monday, “other than winning the game.”

The Cardinals (8-17, 3-11 ACC) put themselves in good position to do so with only seven scholarship players available Tuesday night at Boston College (14-10, 5-8). But they let an eight-point halftime lead slip away and fell to the Eagles, 89-77.

If nothing else, U of L has been known for playing its best basketball of the season with its back against the wall. That was not the case at the Conte Forum as it suffered the 29th loss by double digits of Payne’s tenure.

After tying a season high with 47 points in the first half, the Cards were held to just 30 during the final 20 minutes against BC. They allowed the Eagles to open the frame on a 35-14 run to lead by 15, 74-61, with 8:46 remaining in regulation.

The closest Louisville got from there was 79-73 at the 3:11 mark.

It shot 39.1% during the second half, made 1 of 6 3-point attempts and committed eight turnovers leading to 13 points for the opposition. This after going 51.4% from the field and 4 for 9 from deep while turning the ball over only five times before the break.

Boston College got whatever it wanted offensively. It finished the game shooting 57.6%, with assists on 21 of its 34 baskets — 11 of which were 3s.

U of L had the game’s top two scorers, however.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Tre White finished with 21 points apiece. Mike James was its only other player to break double digits with 14.

The Eagles had six players do so, led by Claudell Harris Jr.’s 20.

Louisville's week on the road continues with a 6:30 p.m. tipoff Saturday at Pittsburgh.

This story will be updated.

