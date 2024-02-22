Louisville basketball destined to lose 20 games in back-to-back seasons for first time

A 101-year-old Louisville men’s basketball fan named Eileen appeared on the KFC Yum! Center video boards during the second half of Wednesday night’s game between the Cardinals and Notre Dame.

She hasn’t seen anything like this in her life.

With a 72-50 loss to the Fighting Irish, U of L (8-19, 3-13 ACC) is doomed to back-to-back 20-loss seasons for the first time in its 110-year history.

The team that dealt the death blow was the only one picked to finish worse in the conference preseason poll. One with a first-year head coach; one that ranks 357th out of 362 Division I teams in terms of experience on KenPom.com; and one that entered the week averaging only 61.9 points per game.

Notre Dame (10-16, 5-10) took a 14-12 lead with 12:01 to play in the first half and never looked back. The closest the Cards got from there was 31-27 just 16 seconds into the second half.

Previewing the game Monday, Payne said, “It’s not about Notre Dame — even though they're capable of beating us.

“It's about us,” he added. “It’s about our determination to do the things it takes to play winning basketball.”

Two days later, his team didn’t bring it — particularly on the defensive end.

That is the expectation at this point of the season. Louisville ranks dead last in the ACC when it comes to points allowed per 100 possessions (116.2) and opponents’ effective field-goal percentage (56.1%).

The Fighting Irish, whose offensive efficiency (99.4) ranks last in the conference and 297th in DI, didn’t put up eye-popping numbers. But by their standard, a 39.8% team field-goal percentage, this was a hot shooting night.

They finished 41.5% from the field and knocked down 12 of their 27 3-pointers. They owned the paint, outscoring the Cards there 30-22, and won the rebounding battle, 42-37.

Head coach Micah Shrewsberry’s son, Braeden, scored a game-high 23 points on 8-for-13 shooting. Seven of those baskets came from beyond the arc.

Skyy Clark, returning to the court 11 days after breaking a rib during a victory over Georgia Tech, led U of L with 18 points on 7-for-8 shooting (4 for 4 from 3) and eight rebounds. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield was the only other Card to break double digits with 16.

Louisville is off this weekend, then plays its final road game of the regular season, a 7 p.m. tipoff Feb. 28 against No. 7 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville MBB: Kenny Payne's team destined to lose at least 20 games