Louisville basketball cruises to victory vs. Coppin State; Texas awaits in New York

In the wake of Friday’s lopsided loss to Chattanooga, Mike James said “something’s got to change.”

What changed Wednesday for Louisville men’s basketball in a 61-41 win against Coppin State was not marked improvement from the Cardinals (2-1). It was a downgrade in opponents.

The Eagles (0-4) entered the game second to last in Division I (-22.87) on college hoops statistician Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted efficiency rankings. Pomeroy gave U of L a 97% chance of winning this one, projecting an 86-66 beatdown.

Coppin State is led by a first-year head coach. It returned only five players, one of whom averaged more than 3.4 points per game, from a team that went 9-23 last season. It was coming off three straight losses of 14 points or more, including a 45-point throttling at Virginia Tech.

Cardinals guard Tre White grabs a rebound in the second half Wednesday night against Coppin State.

Entering Wednesday night, its largest lead of the campaign was 3-2.

So, Kenny Payne’s team did exactly what any competent one, especially one of its national prominence, should: take control, albeit after falling behind 6-2 early, and not let go.

Louisville had its first double-digit lead of the season, 29-19, at the 3:14 mark of the first half, took a 32-21 advantage into the intermission and outscored the Eagles, 29-20, over the final 20 minutes.

But it’s hard to imagine Sunday’s game vs. No. 19 Texas in the Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden being remotely close at halftime if the Cards play like they did in Wednesday’s opening frame.

They went 11 for 29 (37.9%) from the field and 4 for 15 (26.7%) from 3-point range against a team allowing opponents to shoot 47.9% and 38%, respectively, through three games. An 0-for-7 stretch spanning nearly four minutes allowed Coppin State to cut the deficit to one point, 19-18, at the 6:30 mark.

Louisville guard Mike James (0) and forward Danilo Jovanovich have a few words after the first half Wednesday night.

Too often did U of L’s offensive possessions go nowhere until the final 10 seconds on the shot clock — not just during the first half but all night.

And it didn’t exactly dominate the boards, holding a 23-16 halftime advantage, against a team ranked dead last in DI in rebounds per game (22) and second to last in rebounding margin (-24).

Defensively, the Cards held Coppin State to a season-low 28.1% field-goal percentage and a 17.6% clip from 3-point range. But the Eagles entered the game with an offensive efficiency rating (87.8) ranking second to last in the country on KenPom, well below the DI average of 102.4.

Mike James led Louisville with 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting (1 for 4 from 3) to go along with three rebounds and two assists.

Skyy Clark (10) and Tre White (10) were the only other Cards to break double digits. The transfer duo combined to shoot 7 for 19 from the field and 2 for 7 from deep with 17 rebounds and one assist.

Kenny Payne said he made the decision to not have Koron Davis at tonight's game.



"He's not in any trouble," Payne said.



Wouldn't elaborate any further.



Davis, a third-year JUCO transfer, didn't see the court in Louisville's first two games of the season. — Brooks Holton (@brooksHolton) November 16, 2023

U of L improved to 12-0 against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opponents with Wednesday's victory.

Per statistician Kelly Dickey, the Cards’ average margin of victory in 11 wins over the league was 32 points. Their closest game against the MEAC came Nov. 22, 2009, when they beat Morgan State 90-81.

Louisville and Texas are scheduled to tip off in the Empire Classic at 3:30 p.m. Sunday (ESPN).

