Louisville basketball to compete in 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis. See who else is in the field

The Louisville men's basketball team is heading back to the Bahamas next year.

U of L on Wednesday announced it will play in the 2024 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis, which runs Nov. 27-29 at Atlantis Paradise Island resort.

Arizona, Creighton, Davidson, Gonzaga, Indiana, Oklahoma and West Virginia will join the Cardinals there. They have an overall record of 25-24 against the field.

Per the resort's official website, the 12-game tournament will be televised on ESPN's networks.

This will be Louisville's third time competing in the Battle 4 Atlantis. It owns a 4-2 tournament record and reached the championship game in both of its previous appearances, in 2012 and 2016.

Nov 25, 2016; Paradise Island, BAHAMAS; Louisville Cardinals bench reacts during the first half against the Baylor Bears in the 2016 Battle 4 Atlantis championship game in the Imperial Arena at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

U of L's last trip to the Bahamas came in 2021, when it won the Baha Mar Hoops event.

The Cards have not won an early season tournament game under second-year head coach Kenny Payne. They went 0-3 at the 2022 Maui Invitational and 0-2 at this year's Empire Classic in New York.

