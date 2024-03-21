Louisville basketball coaching search: How to watch candidates in the NCAA Tournament

March Madness means something different for Louisville men's basketball fans this go-around.

The Cardinals, for the fourth year in a row, were left out of the NCAA Tournament field. But after the firing of head coach Kenny Payne, they're searching for a new leader; and there's no better proving ground than the Big Dance.

The numbers say U of L supporters will tune in no matter what.

Louisville, per CBS Sports, has been the country's top local television market for March Madness consumption during 20 of the past 21 tournaments. And with athletics director Josh Heird targeting coaches whose teams are in this year's field, the city's reign as "The College Basketball Capital of the World" should continue.

Now, about those candidates. There are four who have been linked to the vacancy with a chance of cutting down the net in Phoenix.

Others, such as Arkansas' Eric Musselman, Kansas State's Jerome Tang and UCLA's Mick Cronin, will watch from home; which begs the question — if they were at the top of Heird's list, wouldn't they be here by now?

These are the things to consider as you sit back, relax and enjoy some hoops without the stress of having to make a million-dollar decision that will impact one of the sport's 15 winningest programs for years to come.

Here's when the coaches of note will take the court:

Louisville basketball coaching candidates in NCAA Tournament

Scott Drew (Baylor)

Baylor coach Scott Drew talks with graduate senior forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatcgoua (23) in the first half of the game Saturday, February 10, 2024 inside Allen Fieldhouse.

The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman on Wednesday reported Scott Drew plans to stick around Baylor (23-10).

But, earlier that afternoon, the 53-year-old Kansas City native did not definitively shoot down the possibility of leaving for Louisville when asked about the vacancy during an appearance on an ESPN-affiliated radio station in Waco, Texas.

So, until we get something more official, Drew's name will remain on the list. Just keep in mind that he said his goal is to win championships with the Bears "for many more years."

Making its 12th March Madness appearance during Drew's tenure, Baylor earned the No. 3 seed in the West and will play No. 14 Colgate at 12:40 p.m. Friday (truTV) in Memphis, Tennessee.

If the Bears win, they'll get either No. 6 Clemson or No. 11 New Mexico on Sunday.

Pat Kelsey (Charleston)

Winthrop head coach Pat Kelsey encourages fans to be loud in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Hampton for the Big South tournament championship in Rock Hill, S.C., Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Jody Demling of Cardinal Authority reported March 17 that Louisville had contacted Pat Kelsey, a 48-year-old Cincinnati native who has Charleston (27-7) dancing for the second year in a row.

But Demling also said Kelsey is one to keep an eye on "if things go south" with other candidates; meaning he's more of a safe fallback option instead of a top contender.

Regardless, Kelsey has gotten the job done with the Cougars, who earned a No. 13 seed in the West and will play No. 4 Alabama at 7:35 p.m. Friday (truTV) in Spokane, Washington. If they pull off the upset, they'll play either No. 5 Saint Mary's or No. 12 Grand Canyon on Sunday.

Dusty May (Florida Atlantic)

Feb 25, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls head coach Dusty May reacts during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

If Drew has said, or plans to say, no, Dusty May feels like Heird's Plan B.

It's a solid one; the 47-year-old Peoria, Illinois, native is 126-68 across six seasons at Florida Atlantic and led the Owls to last year's Final Four as a No. 9 seed. For reference, none of the program's seven other head coaches dating back to its inception in 1993 logged more than 76 victories.

FAU (25-8) earned a No. 8 seed in the East and will play No. 9 Northwestern at 12:15 p.m. Friday (CBS) in Brooklyn, New York. A win would, in all likelihood, have the Owls matched up against the tournament's No. 1 overall seed, UConn, on Sunday.

Jamie Dixon (TCU)

TCU head coach Jamie Dixon reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

There has been little to no buzz surrounding Jamie Dixon in the coaching search. The 58-year-old California native, like Kelsey, probably falls under Plan C or lower.

But, for the third straight year, Dixon has guided his alma mater, TCU (21-12), to March Madness. The Horned Frogs earned a No. 9 seed in the Midwest and will play No. 8 Utah State at 9:55 p.m. Friday (TBS) in Indianapolis.

If they win, they'll likely face No. 1 Purdue on Sunday — barring another March heartbreaker for the Boilermakers.

Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville basketball coaching search candidates in NCAA Tournament