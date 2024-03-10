Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne talks about loss to Boston College on senior night
Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne talks about the loss to Boston College on senior night at the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne talks about the loss to Boston College on senior night at the KFC Yum! Center.
This might be one of the craziest years ever for the coaching carousel with all the movement that could take place after the season.
The final Saturday of the men's college basketball regular season did not disappoint.
Emotions boiled over late at Cameron Indoor Stadium after Duke lost to its rival. Elsewhere on Saturday, a few bubble teams suffered costly losses.
O’Malley didn’t just beat Marlon Vera in his first title defense as UFC bantamweight champion — he outclassed him.
O'Malley avenged the only loss of his MMA career, emphatically.
Dickinson had 11 points in 23 minutes on Saturday.
The Duke big man made a questionable move in the first half.
South Carolina will play for the SEC championship thanks to their DPOY's offense.
While the Steelers snuck into the playoffs last season, this is a team that needs a lot of work to become a true contender. Can they get it done in an offseason with limited cap space?
Curry could be back in action soon.
The CFP is barreling toward a new format and revenue model that skews toward the new Power Two, creating a more formal divide in the top tier of college athletics.
The move comes as Fox no longer has WWE "Smackdown" on Friday nights.
The deal reportedly includes an option for a seventh year worth $21 million.
As one Yahoo NFL senior reporter calls it, the Scouting Combine is the 'Biggest NFL news gathering conference' of the year. That very reporter, Jori Epstein, joins Matt Harmon on the Free Agency preview pod to discuss and dissect the biggest rumors and whispers from last week's Combine to set the stage for next week.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill was in Cleveland last night and has some thoughts on what happened to the Boston Celtics that led to a 23-point comeback win for the Cavaliers.
Saban retired Jan. 10 after 17 seasons and six national titles at Alabama.
When the GOAT speaks, everyone should listen, but do so with a grain of salt.
The two contests are a part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024.
Boston has an eight-game lead over Milwaukee in the East.
Joe O’Pella was unable to work Kelce's final NFL game.