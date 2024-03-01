Louisville basketball coach Jeff Walz talks about his team's win against Florida State
Louisville women's basketball notched a 70-55 win over Florida State during the last home game on senior night at the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville women's basketball notched a 70-55 win over Florida State during the last home game on senior night at the KFC Yum! Center.
That includes college and pros.
South Carolina remains the No. 1 overall seed with a new entry to the seed line.
Wembanayma filled up the box score again while connecting on 5 of 7 3-point attempts as he continues to find his stroke from long distance.
Lin Dunn's plan to revamp the Fever just got a jolt.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine talk about the Hornets finding a new GM, LeBron crushing the Clippers in the 4th quarter, Team USA, Kevin Durant’s defense, the Play-In Push™ and more!
Are NFL chain crews finally on their way out?
Alexander Mattison took over for Dalvin Cook and rushed for 700 yards.
Join Yahoo Sports on the ground in Indianapolis as workouts continue at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The team’s “I don’t care how fast you throw ball four” signs provide a counterintuitive message from an organization struggling to keep up with modern baseball.
Swanson's 4-year-old son, Toby, was struck by a car and airlifted to a Florida hospital on Sunday.
The Hornets are stealing Jeff Peterson away from the Nets.
Joel Embiid hasn't played since Jan. 30, when he injured his knee against the Warriors.
A fade can take many forms — a player you're completely out on for the fantasy season, or maybe you're just out on their ADP. Scott Pianowski reveals his fades for 2024.
As challenging as it was to turn a toxic, woebegone franchise into a viable championship contender, it’s the final steps of the ladder that always prove the most challenging.
Since returning from suspension, Draymond Green has put the Warriors back on track. But is it too late?
The two-time defending champs are getting nearly 30% of money bet on the Super Bowl winner.
Junior has been an analyst for NBC since retiring from the NASCAR Cup Series in 2017.
Tom Brady is apparently faster now than he was in 2000.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson to take a deep dive on all the latest news buzzing around the NFL Scouting Combine. The duo discuss whether or not the Combine is in decline as an event, the quarterback class and how it might shake out in the top ten (is Drake Maye sliding or is it just smoke?), Marvin Harrison Jr. and whether or not his WR1 status could be challenged, the Kansas City Chiefs franchise tagging L'Jarius Sneed and what that means for Chris Jones and Zach Wilson being given permission to seek a trade, Later in the show, Fitz and Charles discuss the NFLPA report cards that were released this morning and the most shocking outcomes, including the Chiefs' terrible grade, the Jacksonville Jaguars making a massive improvement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers making players pay for their own hotel rooms and more. Last year's report cards showed how much power the players have gained over the last few years.
With the season nearing the three-quarter point, let's examine what lies ahead for every team with title hopes.