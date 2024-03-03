Louisville basketball clinches second-worst year in modern program history with 21st loss

Kenny Payne usually spends the final minutes before tipoff scribbling on a whiteboard.

There’s nothing the second-year Louisville men’s basketball head coach can draw up to prevent this.

The Cardinals’ 2023-24 season went off the rails a while ago. But with their 21st loss Saturday, 82-76 to Syracuse at the KFC Yum! Center, it officially became the second worst in modern program history.

Payne now holds spots No. 1 and 2 on that list.

When his 2022-23 team lost its 21st game, by 34 points at Pittsburgh, and passed Hall of Famer Denny Crum’s 1997-98 squad for the most ever at U of L in a season, it felt like a definitive rock-bottom moment. Seven more followed to set a new low-water mark: 4-28.

The hits keep coming.

The Orange (20-10, 11-8 ACC) led for all but 3 minutes, 54 seconds and by as many as 19 points in handing the Cards (8-21, 3-15) their fifth consecutive loss.

During this bleak skid, Louisville has had an 18.4-point margin of defeat.

It had glimmers of hope Saturday night.

In the first half, it cut a nine-point deficit to three heading into the final 4:43 but allowed Syracuse to close on a 10-2 run and blow the game back open.

It crept within five, 52-47, at the 12:58 mark. Then, the Orange pulled away again with a 14-3 run; during which Payne’s team committed four of its 13 turnovers of the evening and went more than five minutes without a field goal.

That stretch doomed a late rally that saw the Cards pull within four, 78-74, with 39 seconds remaining in regulation.

The thorn in their side when they lost a barnburner last month at JMA Wireless was transition defense.

Syracuse ran wild that night on fast breaks, outscoring U of L 33-6. The goaltending foul on Kaleb Glenn might not have occurred had a member of Payne’s team got in front of Quadir Copeland while he beelined down the court after Skyy Clark drained a game-tying 3-pointer.

Different day, same script. The Orange had a 10-4 advantage in transition, while shooting 57.8% from the field. And sophomore forward Chris Bell, who scored 30 points in Game 1 of this season’s series, again led all scorers with 23 on 6-for-9 shooting.

Fellow sophomore Judah Mintz added 21 and tied Clark with a game-high five assists. No moment was more emblematic of the Cards’ defensive struggles than when Mintz went coast to coast untouched for a buzzer-beating dunk that gave Syracuse a 39-28 halftime lead.

During this five-game losing streak, they have been outscored 60-28 on fast breaks.

They also haven’t shot the ball well from 3-point range. Saturday, they went 4 for 19 from deep, making them 17 for 80 dating back to a Feb. 13 loss at Boston College.

Four U of L players reached double figures, led by Mike James' 18, 14 of which came during the second half.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield chipped in his eighth double-double of the season with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Kaleb Glenn had 15 before fouling out with 2:34 to play in the second half.

Tre White added 12 and accounted for half of the team's made 3s.

Louisville will spend the final week of the regular season at the Yum! Center.

Up first: Virginia Tech at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

