Louisville basketball beats Maryland to win Bahamas tournament championship

Louisville's Jarrod West shoots in the first half against Detroit Mercy

Louisville basketball had found in the Bahamas a defensive identity it lacked back home, and yet here was the Cardinals’ offense threatening to derail their shot at a tournament title.

With a trophy on the line and the Cards’ scoring sputtering, Jarrod West was the jumpstart Louisville was looking for.

West keyed a game-changing run Saturday as Louisville basketball beat Maryland 63-55 in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship title game in Nassau. The graduate transfer from Marshall finished with nine points but scored seven in a critical 14-4 run that turned a five-point Cardinals deficit into a five-point lead with 2:39 to play in the game.

Louisville (5-1) led the rest of the way.

West’s heroics – along with big buckets from fellow transfers Noah Locke and Matt Cross – helped the Cardinals claw back in a game where offense was a struggle on both sides. Louisville won despite shooting 35% from the floor and committing 17 turnovers. The Cards hit 6 of 27 3-pointers.

But the defensive intensity acting head coach Mike Pegues had lamented as lacking was with the Cardinals in Nassau, almost unfailingly. Despite a hot streak to take that five-point second-half lead, Maryland (5-2) finished the game shooting 38% and made 4 of 14 3-pointers.

And Louisville – plagued by issues controlling defensive rebounds prior to its Bahamas trip – continued to dominate the glass in Nassau. The Cardinals shellshocked the Terps 51-25 on the glass. That included a 17-2 edge on the offensive glass and a 16-3 advantage in second-chance points.

Louisville got 13 points from Malik Williams and 12 from Noah Locke.

The Cardinals will return to the court Wednesday at Michigan State. That will be coach Chris Mack's first game back from a six-game university-mandated suspension to start the season.

