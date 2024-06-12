Louisville basketball adds a local; St. X grad Cole Sherman walking on for Pat Kelsey

Pat Kelsey is adding a local player to his inaugural Louisville men's basketball roster.

Cole Sherman, a St. Xavier High School graduate who began his collegiate career at Northern Kentucky, announced Wednesday on social media he'll be joining the Cardinals as a walk-on.

"He’s a lifelong Card fan," his father, Mike Sherman, wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "This is a dream come true for him."

A 5-foot-11, 190-pound guard, Sherman graduated from St. X in 2022. As a senior, he finished second on the Tigers in scoring with 12.1 points per game on 51.6% shooting (41.8% from 3-point range) and was named to the All-Seventh Region second team.

At NKU, Sherman appeared in 10 games off the bench for a total of 13 minutes across his freshman and sophomore seasons. He scored his first points at the Division I level last November against DePauw and finished the 2023-24 campaign with seven points on 2-for-4 shooting (1 for 2 from 3), two rebounds and an assist.

The Norse reached the NCAA Tournament during Sherman's freshman season by winning the Horizon League Tournament.

NKU freshmen Mitchel Minor (12) and Cole Sherman (13) as Northern Kentucky University's men's basketball team practiced at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala. March 15, 2023, where the Norse will play Houston in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Sherman is U of L's second walk-on commitment this week.

The first was Patrick Antonelli, son of basketball analyst Debbie Antonelli, who announced his pledge Monday on social media. He's joining the Cards after four seasons at Emory & Henry College, a DII program in Virginia.

Antonelli graduated from Bishop England High School in Charleston, South Carolina. Kelsey and his staff spent the past three seasons at the College of Charleston.

Louisville's lone holdover from the Kenny Payne era, walk-on guard Aidan McCool, also attended Bishop England.

Kelsey and company had to start from scratch in building their first Cards roster after every scholarship player from Payne's final team hit the NCAA transfer portal. They signed 12 transfers and one incoming freshman.

Per statistician Kelly Dickey, U of L has not had a team with zero returning players since the 1943-44 squad, most of whom were Navy trainees attending the university during World War II. With McCool back in the fold, its streak dating back to 1944-45 of having at least one returner who scored the previous season remains alive.

