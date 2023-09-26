Louisville area's top offensive and defensive stars at midpoint of KHSAA football season

With six weeks down and five weeks to go in the 2023 high school football regular season, we take a look at some of the top Louisville-area players at the midpoint.

Statistics are from the Kentucky High School Athletic Association website. Players listed in alphabetical order by position.

Quarterbacks

Jace Bullock, North Oldham — Senior has completed 112 of 187 passes (59.8%) for 1,366 yards and 17 touchdowns, with three interceptions.

Kade Goodin, Collins — Freshman has completed 87 of 140 passes (62.1%) for 1,145 yards and 11 touchdowns, with two interceptions. Also leads the team in rushing (687 yards, 10 touchdowns).

Nick Hamilton, South Oldham — Senior is a rushing threat, leading the Dragons with 553 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s also completed 27 of 55 passes (49%) for 433 yards and seven touchdowns, with three interceptions.

Ethan Harris, Kentucky Country Day — Senior has completed 58 of 99 passes (58.5%) for 931 yards and 11 touchdowns, with three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 95 yards and six touchdowns.

Cole Hodge, Christian Academy — Senior has completed 131 of 185 passes (70.8%) for 1,715 yards and 24 touchdowns, with four interceptions. He’s tied for second in the state in touchdown passes and ranks fifth in passing yards. East Carolina commit also leads the Centurions in rushing (307 yards, one touchdown).

Zane Johnson, Trinity — Freshman has completed 79 of 137 passes (57.6%) for 893 yards and 11 touchdowns, with four interceptions.

Peyton Molter, DeSales — Senior has completed 88 of 138 passes (63.7%) for 1,232 yards and 12 touchdowns, with four interceptions.

Kolter Smith, Male — Senior has completed 50 of 82 passes (60.9%) for 855 yards and 10 touchdowns, with four interceptions.

Jack Zwernemann, Bullitt East — Senior has completed 62 of 116 passes (53.4%) for 943 yards and 13 touchdowns, with four interceptions. Also leads the Chargers in rushing (390 yards, four touchdowns).

Running backs

Xavier Burks, Fairdale — Junior has carried 69 times for 605 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 8.7 yards per carry.

Giaonni Hunter, Shelby County — Junior has rushed for 980 yards and 10 touchdowns on 121 carries, averaging 8.1 yards per attempt.

Mykel Malone, Fern Creek — Senior has carried 81 times for 757 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 9.3 yards per rush.

Kaden Ruff, Jeffersontown — Senior has rushed for 757 yards and seven touchdowns on 66 carries, leading the Chargers to a 6-0 record. He’s averaging 11.5 yards per rush.

Clint Sansbury, Trinity — Senior has rushed for 543 yards and nine touchdowns on 87 attempts, averaging 6.2 yards per attempt. Also has eight catches for 34 yards.

Andre Steele, Atherton — Senior has carried 74 times for 668 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 9 yards per rush.

Cortez Stone, Central — Junior has carried 152 times for 884 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt. Also has seven receptions for 133 yards.

Journey Wyche, Ballard — Senior has rushed for 512 yards and nine touchdowns on 73 carries, averaging 7 yards per attempt. Also has three catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Wide receivers/tight ends

Cam Edwards, Kentucky Country Day — Senior has 21 catches for 329 yards (15.6 yards per catch) and six touchdowns.

Max Gainey, Male — Senior has 17 catches for 330 yards (19.4 yards per catch) and nine total touchdowns (seven receiving, one rushing, one punt return).

Connor Hodge, Christian Academy — Junior East Carolina commit has 55 catches (No. 1 in the state) for 562 yards (10.2 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns.

Jeremiah Lynn, Trinity — Junior has 33 catches for 470 yards (14.2 yards per catch) and six touchdowns.

DaVon Martin, DeSales — Junior has 35 catches for 396 yards (11.3 yards per catch) and eight total touchdowns (five receiving, two punt returns, one rushing).

Justin Ruffin, Christian Academy — Senior Army commit has 43 catches (No. 2 in the state) for 634 yards (14.7 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns.

Gray Schmittel, North Oldham — Junior has 42 catches (No. 3 in the state) for 472 yards (11.2 yards per catch) and five touchdowns.

Michael Schramm, Collins — Senior has 34 catches for 499 yards (14.7 yards per catch) and six touchdowns.

Defensive linemen

Mikel Clack, Ballard — Senior has 53 tackles (35 solo), 8 ½ sacks and eight tackles for loss.

Christopher Jones, Manual — Senior has 37 ½ tackles (22 ½ solo), 4 ½ tackles for loss and two sacks.

Maki Duncan, Fairdale — Senior has 32 tackles (21 solo), four tackles for loss and one sack.

DeAndre Malone, Male — Senior has 26 tackles (11 solo), three tackles for loss and one sack.

Cam McDaniels, Jeffersontown — Junior has 24 tackles (15 solo), 10 tackles for loss, eight sacks (tied for second in the state) and two interceptions.

Travis Moten, Fern Creek — Junior has 37 tackles (16 solo), 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

Kentayvion Sherley, Jeffersontown — Junior has 32 tackles (11 solo), nine tackles for loss and three sacks.

Linebackers

Aiden DeWees, Holy Cross — Junior has 43 tackles (29 solo) and nine tackles for loss.

Blake Draper, Bullitt Central — Junior has 67 tackles (32 solo), eight tackles for loss and one sack.

Parker Ellis, South Oldham — Junior has 66 tackles (17 solo), three tackles for loss and one sack.

Isaac Estrada, Shelby County — Sophomore has 64 tackles (20 solo), nine tackles for loss (tied for fifth in the state) and two sacks.

Brandon Gist, Valley — Junior ranks sixth in the state with 75 tackles (48 solo), five tackles for loss and five sacks.

Joshua Lainhart, Collins — Junior has 66 tackles (42 solo), three tackles for loss and one interception.

Brady McEnaney, Trinity — Senior has 25 tackles (17 solo), nine tackles for loss and four sacks.

Tyler Neal, St. Xavier — Senior has 27 tackles (21 solo), nine tackles for loss and five sacks.

Tucker Roth, Pleasure Ridge Park — Junior has 60 tackles (19 solo), two sacks and 1 ½ tackles for loss.

Davon Rudolph, Ballard — Senior has 71 tackles (40 solo), seven tackles for loss and two sacks.

Defensive backs

Aiden Blakey, Manual — Junior has 22 tackles (13 solo), three interceptions and two tackles for loss.

Miller Brown, Oldham County — Junior has 32 tackles (20 solo), three interceptions and one tackle for loss.

Nehemiah Brown-Hamlin, Kentucky Country Day — Senior has 29 tackles (23 solo) and four interceptions.

Landon Edwards, Fern Creek — Senior has 13 tackles (six solo), four interceptions and one tackle for loss.

Connor Hodge, Christian Academy — Junior East Carolina commit has 25 tackles (13 solo) and five interceptions (tied for third in the state).

Avaion Johnson, Central — Junior has 44 tackles (39 solo) and two interceptions.

Dane Morrow, Trinity — Senior has 39 tackles (25 solo), two interceptions and one tackle for loss. Committed to play baseball at the University of Tennessee.

Mack Pyle, North Oldham — Senior has 46 tackles (20 solo), five tackles for loss and two interceptions.

