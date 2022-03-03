Louisiana vs UT Arlington prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 3

Louisiana vs UT Arlington How To Watch

Date: Thursday, March 3

Game Time: 12:30 ET

Venue: Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, FL

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: UT Arlington (11-17), Louisiana (13-14)

Why UT Arlington Will Win

The Mavericks have struggled losing six of their last eight games and nine of their last 12, but they started the rough run with an 83-73 win over Louisiana, and they added an overtime road win in the mix, too.

How did they do it? They were fantastic from the field in the first meeting and managed to come though in the clutch the second time around and forced a ton of turnovers.

Louisiana is a disaster when it comes to keeping control of the ball – it’s a turnover machine – and it doesn’t move the ball around well enough, but …

Why Louisiana Will Win

The Ragin’ Cajuns can rebound.

They’ve shot well lately and slowed on the turnovers just a wee bit, but they’re at their best when they’re coming up with a ton of rebounds and keeping teams from coming up with second chance points.

Yeah, UT Arlington scored 83 points in the first game and 80 in the second, but the offense has been a problem – it hasn’t hit 54 points in any of the last three games.

One big offensive burst from Louisiana could take care of this, but …

Louisiana vs UT Arlington: What's Going To Happen?

Can UT Arlington really come up with a third straight win after coming up with just nine wins against everyone else?

Louisiana is the stronger team that’s a whole lot more consistency, and it’s going to be play on the boards that will get it done.

The Mavericks dominated the Ragin’ Cajuns in rebounding margin in the first two games, but that’s not happening again.

Louisiana vs UT Arlington Prediction, Lines

Louisiana 73, UT Arlington 66

Line: Louisiana -3.5, o/u: 136.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

