Louisiana vs Liberty prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Louisiana vs Liberty How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, VA

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Louisiana (9-1), Liberty (7-3)

Louisiana vs Liberty Game Preview

Why Louisiana Will Win

The Ragin’ Cajuns keep on rolling.

They might have lost the opener to Texas, but they’ve cranked out ten straight wins since, they’re on the way to the Sun Belt Championship game next week, and with a whole lot of help and luck, they could be in the mix for the New Year’s Six out of the Group of Five teams.

First, the offense has to get going against a Liberty defense that’s been good, but allowed over 450 yards in two of the last three games. To be fair one of those was against Ole Miss last week, but North Texas came up with a good balance and enough points to provide a push in a 35-26 loss.

Louisiana isn’t running the ball like it did last year, but there’s a good balance, there aren’t a lot of turnovers, and there shouldn’t be a whole lot of mistakes against a Liberty D that doesn’t take the ball away.

However …

Why Liberty Will Win

The Flames get into the backfield.

The defense has a few issues here and there, but the line makes plays. Against a Louisiana attack that needs a little time to let things develop – and loves to get outside – it’s going to be tough with the Liberty ends crashing in.

This isn’t the smoothest of Ragin’ Cajun offenses. It gets the job done, but it makes things harder on itself than it needs to be. Defensively it’s been fantastic over the last several weeks, but it hasn’t faced anything like Malik Willis and the Flame backfield that ran for 284 yards on Ole Miss and averages close to 200 yards per game.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s like a good December bowl game at the end of November.

Louisiana has bigger fish to fry in a few weeks, and it’s got a rivalry date with ULM coming up next. First, it’s going to give Liberty a hard time for a full four quarters. The problem will be the lack of consistent scoring.

With a dangerous home finale against Army next week, the Flames need to get a win here to avoid a possible late season slide. They’ll get it, but they’ll have to come up with a few late scoring drives to get out alive.

Willis will be great when he needs to be.

Louisiana vs Liberty Prediction, Lines

Liberty 28, Louisiana 23

Line: Liberty -4.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: Tummyache Soak

1: Adele 30

