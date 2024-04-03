Louisiana turkey hunting season: What to know about licenses, tagging

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Turkey hunting season starts for all hunters in Louisiana on Saturday, April 6.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said hunting for anyone 17 years old and younger and hunters who are wheelchair-confined ran from Friday, March 29-31.

There are three areas for turkey hunting on private lands in the state. The agency said hunting in Area A runs from April 6 to May 5, Area B from April 6-28 and Area C from April 6-21. Click here to see which parishes fall under each area.

Some Wildlife Management Areas offering turkey hunting include Fort Johnson-Vernon, Fort Johnson North, Clear Creek, Bodcau, Big Lake and Tunica Hills.

How to get turkey hunting licenses, tags

Before you go turkey hunting, LDWF said hunters need a basic hunting license and a turkey license or an equivalent combination. They said hunters will get turkey tags when buying the license.

Licenses can be bought in multiple places including online, at LDWF Headquarters located at 2000 Quail Drive in Baton Rouge and at retailers.

Hunters of all ages are required to get turkey tags.

“Hunters must tag the turkey immediately after harvesting it, before moving it from where it was killed,” LDWF said in a social media post. “Turkey hunters must either have paper or electronic tags in their possession while hunting, and may tag and validate their harvests directly from their smartphone (via text) immediately after the animal is harvested.”

The agency said hunters have to record information for tagged turkeys and validate tags within 72 hours of harvesting a turkey.

