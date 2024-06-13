Louisiana teen wins first MMA fight, plans UFC career, coach calls him ‘The Child Prodigy’

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Livingston Parish teen called “The Child Prodigy” is the youngest person to compete in amateur MMA in Louisiana. He won his first MMA match earlier this year, and it’s just the beginning of his long-term plan.

Aidan McDaniel, 16, a junior at Doyle High School in Livingston, took down Gage Stinson, 23, in the first round by technical knockout (TKO) in an amateur MMA bout on March 30 at the Texas Club for the Titan Combat Championship.

A lot of effort went into that fast win. Aidan has been training at Core UFC Gym Sherwood since January 2022 to prepare for MMA fighting.

“His dad, Clifford McDaniel, has been training with Thomas Webb off and on longer than Aidan has been alive,” said Shannon McDaniel, Aidan’s mother. “Cliff had started training again six or nine months before Aidan said something about being interested. His dad brought him to striking class the next day and he was hooked.”

“I like MMA because I enjoy watching myself improve and get better at it every day when I train, and because I make goals and work to achieve them,” Aidan said.

Aidan said his coaches and team said he had potential and skills and was ready for his first match.

Thomas Webb, Aidan’s coach, thinks Aidan has star quality.

“Hell, yes, I’d call him a prodigy,” said Webb. “That’s why I nicknamed him that. I’ve only seen one person. With that “it” factor Aidan has when it comes to MMA, and his name is Dustin Poirier. The kid picks up on everything so fast and works harder than any 16-year-old I know. Hell, harder than most adults. Just mark my words. This kid will be a champ.”

Aidan looks up to Poirier “because he has one of the most elite resumes in the UFC and is one of the best fighters in the lightweight division. He is from Louisiana, like me, and I have gotten to train with him before.”

Webb explained that Aidan works on all aspects of martial arts and conditioning.

“He runs distance and sprints in the morning and in the evening, he is doing either striking, wrestling, jiu-jitsu or MMA. He puts in a consistent three to four hours a day in the gym,” said Webb.

Aidan is versed in all aspects of MMA, and Webb said his striking ability stands out.

“The kid can throw down,” said Webb.

Shannon said they had to notarize permission for their son to get the green light to compete.

“In Louisiana, a fighter must be 18 or 17 with parental consent to have an amateur MMA fight,” said Shannon. “We, his parents, had to notarize permission, and Aidan’s coach, Thomas Webb had to present a statement to the Louisiana State Boxing and Wrestling Commission with the amount of training Aidan has completed and an explanation of his skills set for Aidan to get special approval.”

Webb described Aidan’s first fight as “perfect execution.”

“He stayed calm, pushed forward waiting for his opening and capitalized when it came and finished the fight with little damage taken,” said Webb.

It was a step toward Aidan’s long-term Ultimate Fighting Championship career goal.

“My dream is to turn pro and make it to the top and compete in the UFC against other elite fighters,” said Aidan. “You can turn pro at 18, and I plan on turning pro at 18 or 19 if everything goes well.”

