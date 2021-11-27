Louisiana Tech vs. Rice prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Louisiana Tech vs. Rice How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Rice Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Louisiana Tech (3-8), Rice (3-8)

Louisiana Tech vs Rice Game Preview

Why Louisiana Tech Will Win

Louisiana Tech is about to enter a new era after this, but head coach Skip Holtz gets one more game before moving on to other opportunities – whatever they might be.

Losing six of the last seven games was a problem. However, the team was close in fights against NC State and Old Dominion. Now it gets a shot to end its season on a high note against a Rice team that doesn’t do much defensively, has big turnover problems, and won’t get much pressure in the backfield.

Louisiana Tech’s line might not do much for the running game, but it’s not bad at keeping defenses out of the backfield.

Why Rice Will Win

Louisiana Tech is one of those teams that can’t seem to create its own breaks.

It beat Charlotte a few weeks ago, and then it turned the ball over five times in the loss to a horrible Southern Miss team.

Rice has a steady enough passing game to keep things moving and control the clock.

Louisiana Tech doesn’t do anything to control much and the defense gives up a whole lot of points considering it’s not that awful at generating third down stops.

Rice should be able to crank up at least 200 passing yards, hold the ball for close to 35 minutes, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Holtz will go out with a win.

You are what your record says you are, but Louisiana Tech also hasn’t had a whole ton of breaks.

The Rice defense will be balanced, and it’ll seem like it always has the ball, but the Bulldogs will come up with three takeaways and capitalize on them all to end the season with something positive.

Louisiana Tech vs Rice Prediction, Lines

Louisiana Tech 34, Rice 30

Line: Louisiana Tech -3.5, o/u: 53

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

