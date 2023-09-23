Louisiana Tech football score vs. Nebraska: Live updates

The Louisiana Tech football team closes its non-conference slate by facing the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 2:40 p.m. Saturday in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Tech (2-2) is coming off a 40-37 loss at North Texas after a late surge by coming from 10 points down with 6:27 remaining in the game. Replacement quarterback Jack Turner completed nine of 14 passes for 145 yards and a TD in the loss. Smoke Harris caught four passes for 77 yards and two scores.

Tech ranks eighth nationally with 19 passes defended this season. Willie Roberts is ranked third nationally in passes defended (5), while Michael Richard leads all freshmen with four passes defended.

Nebraska (1-2) is coming off a 35-11 win against Northern Illinois in their home opener. Quarterback Heinrich Haarberg threw for 158 yards and two scores while rushing for 98 yards and another TD.

Running back Gabe Ervin Jr. has tallied 38 carries for 196 yards and a touchdown to lead the Cornhuskers in rushing.

Nebraska leads the short series 2-0.

Louisiana Tech football score vs. Nebraska: live updates

Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

Louisiana Tech cornerback Myles Heard prepares to defende against North Texas.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Louisiana Tech football score vs. Nebraska: Live updates