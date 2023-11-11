Louisiana Tech football game vs. Sam Houston State: Get live scores and updates here

Louisiana Tech football returns to Ruston this weekend as the Bulldogs (3-7, 2-4 Conference USA) host the Sam Houston State Bearkats (1-8, 0-5) Saturday. The game kicks off at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech is in desperate need of a win, dropping four straight. Most recently, the Bulldogs allowed 56 points in a loss to Liberty last Saturday to all but eliminate them from bowl game contention.

Sam Houston State was one of the top teams in the FCS and moved up to the FBS this year. However, the transition hasn't gone smoothly. The Bearkats were one of the last winless teams in college football until last week, when they defeated FCS opponent Kennesaw State on a game-winning field goal as time expired.

