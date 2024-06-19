Louisiana Tech football coach Sonny Cumbie talks about his running backs

- Zimmerman: Pass rush is Bears' biggest weaknessBill Zimmerman joins Football Night in Chicago to talk about the Bears' lack of depth a defensive line<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/football-night-in-chicago/zimmerman-pass-rush-is-bears-biggest-weakness/569735/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Zimmerman: Pass rush is Bears' biggest weakness</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:01Now PlayingPaused
- Who will emerge as the top coach in the SEC without Nick Saban? | College Football Enquirer<p>Yahoo Sports national columnist Dan Wetzel, senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss the SEC's future without the former Alabama head coach. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/college-football-enquirer/id1423417914">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/0x30kB7Vc7T7WAK7ExXzRi">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>2:21Now PlayingPaused
- Naming rights and private equity in NCAA conferences? | College Football Enquirer<p>Yahoo Sports senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger, national columnist Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde dive into the commercialization of college sports, most recently with possible commercial names for conferences. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/college-football-enquirer/id1423417914"><ins>Apple Podcasts</ins></a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/0x30kB7Vc7T7WAK7ExXzRi"><ins>Spotify</ins></a> or wherever you listen.</p>3:01Now PlayingPaused
- Why the NCAA fears athlete employment | College Football Enquirer<p>Yahoo Sports national columnist Dan Wetzel, senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss the complexities surrounding the potential employment status of NCAA athletes. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/college-football-enquirer/id1423417914">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/0x30kB7Vc7T7WAK7ExXzRi">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>2:23Now PlayingPaused
- Adam Rank's most wanted storylines for ‘Hard Knocks'NFL Network's Adam Rank joins Football Night in Chicago to talk about the players he thinks will get lots of screen time on HBO's "Hard Knocks'<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/football-night-in-chicago/adam-ranks-most-wanted-storylines-for-hard-knocks/567520/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Adam Rank's most wanted storylines for ‘Hard Knocks'</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:15Now PlayingPaused
- How many QB's are too many? The Falcons say, the limit does not existAtlanta head coach Raheem Morris said the players themselves really feed into instruction and guidance from coaches who have actually played the position, especially at this level. Kelly Price reports from Falcons organized team activities.1:36Now PlayingPaused
Louisiana Tech football coach Sonny Cumbie talks about his running backs
Louisiana Tech football coach Sonny Cumbie talks about his running backs