Here’s how Louisiana Tech football can avoid a repeat of last season

It was a long off-season for the Louisiana Tech football team which finished 3-9 in 2023 losing the final six games of the campaign. It was the kind of season that festers for more than a few weeks and makes you question if you’re doing the right things.

One of the few good things that can come out of a losing season is that it can create an attitude of let’s don’t let that happen again.

“There was a lot of frustration for the coaches, the players,” La. Tech coach Sonny Cumbie admitted Tuesday night when his Bulldogs visited Bossier City’s Freedom Fields. “And I think the guys we have returning have a lot of resolve and I think they understand a season like that. They want to do everything they can to win football games.”

Cumbie is still in building mode in Ruston entering his third season with a revolving lineup thanks to the transfer portal, which keeps robbing schools such as La. Tech of quality football players.

“This time last year going into spring, we had about 32 scholarship players,” Cumbie said. “This year we had right around 62. So, when you’re trying to build something, it takes a little bit of time — more time than I would like.”

One of the redshirt seniors the Bulldogs will be counting on is linebacker Zach Zimos, an Arkansas transfer, who has been adjusting to new defensive coordinator Jeremiah Johnson.

“Coach Johnson has done a great job allowing us to play really fast,” Zimos said. “Not a lot of thinking, which is nice. We’ve developed a lot in these spring practices and some of the young guys have come a long way. And the coaching staff has put us in a position to be successful.”

The Bulldogs will find out Tuesday, when the transfer portal closes, who they’ll have to go to war with this fall.

“We’ll see how that shakes out,” Cumbie said. “I’m hoping it’ll be friendly to us. I like our football team. I like the mentality of where they’re at and their resolve. I think you have a group that wants to really win football games. They’ve done the things on a daily basis up to this point to do that. Now we have all of June, all of July and fall camp before we get hit in the face in the fall to respond to it.”

