Louisiana Tech, De’Coldest Crawford to visit Bossier City Tuesday for a practice

Louisiana Tech football fans will get an early look at a guy who could be the school’s next great receiver on Tuesday when the Bulldogs visit Bossier City’s Freedom Fields for a workout before Saturday’s spring game.

Former Green Oaks wide receiver De’Coldest Crawford, who signed with Nebraska in 2021 after decommitting from LSU, is slated to be on hand for Tech’s Red River Run Through, which opens for fans at 5:30 p.m. next to First Bossier Church.

Crawford, a former 3-star recruit and Shreveport Times All-City player, caught 50 passes for 813 yards as a junior at Green Oaks, and had 30 catches for about 200 yards as a senior with a freshman quarterback. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Crawford was injured in the 2022 Husker fall camp and was redshirted his only season with the Cornhuskers.

Huntington’s Zyion Claville and Kendrick Rucker, Airline’s Daxton Chavez, Benton’s Logan Smith, Loyola’s Ean Burch and Northwood’s Ja’Marrion Kennedy are additional Shreveport-Bossier athletes expected to participate.

The Louisiana Tech football team will hold a practice session at Bossier City's Freedom Fields at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

While attendance and parking are free for the fan-friendly event, food trucks will be on hand selling food. There will be tailgate games and the Bulldogs will arrive at 6 p.m. with their practice session to begin by 6:30 and end at 8 p.m.

Following the practice, there will be an autograph signing session with the players.

"Our staff and football team are excited about returning to the Shreveport-Bossier area for our annual spring practice," Tech coach Sonny Cumbie said in a release. "Last year's practice was a huge success, and this year will be no different with the support of all of our alumni, fans and lettermen in the Shreveport-Bossier area."

Tech’s spring game is slated for 11 a.m. Saturday inside Joe Aillet Stadium.

The Bulldogs are seeking improvement from last season’s 3-9 record, which included six consecutive losses to end the campaign. Tech will have six home games this fall including bouts with FCS Nicholls State and Tulsa.

La. Tech schedule:

5:30 p.m. | Gates Open

6 p.m. | Team Arrives

6:30 p.m. | Practice begins

8 p.m. | Practice Concludes / Autograph Session

Food Trucks: Bayou Two (Cajun Food), Shakes N' Tenders (Chicken and Shakes), C's Unique Snoballs and More (Snow Cones)

Vendors on Site: La. Tech Bookstore, Pattons, Simply Chic Boutique (Bossier), Mallory Patterson Design

