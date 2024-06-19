Louisiana Tech 2024 defense to be bolstered by LSU transfer

The Louisiana Tech football team began summer workouts June 4 and coach Sonny Cumbie said Tuesday night there are some guys who are already starting to show the kind of promise Bulldog fans can get excited about.

“This week we’ll finalize our roster in terms of our scholarship kids in terms of the additions we’ve had through the transfer portal throughout the summer,” Cumbie said at Shreveport’s Great Raft Brewing Tuesday during Tech’s in Town celebration stop. “They’ve been working hard.”

Seeking to improve on a porous 2023 defense, linebacker Kolbe Fields (6-foot, 222-pounds) will be one of the key components. The LSU transfer sat out last season per NCAA transfer rules, so he should be healthy and ready to hit.

“Kolby couldn’t play last year but is a guy who will make an impact on our football team in a great way,” Cumbie said.

Iowa State transfer Blake Thompson (6-1, 200) should also help bolster the secondary at safety.

“He’s a kid who’ll probably end up being our starting safety at our three-safety position,” Cumbie said.

One of the strongest spots on the offensive side could be running back, where the Bulldogs appear to be especially deep.

Louisiana Tech football coach Sonny Cumbie talked about his running backs Tuesday night.

Texas State transfer Donerio Davenport and Omari Wiggins, originally from Acadiana, are two newcomers who will complement the return of Marquis Crosby.

“I think very early you’ll see the improvement we have in the personnel in our running back room,” Cumbie said. “I’m excited about our running backs. I think those are some guys you’ll see standout in the Nicholls State game.”

Tech’s offensive skill players are going at 1 p.m. daily followed by the defensive skill guys at 2:30 p.m. The big guys bring up the rear with a 3:45 p.m. daily workout.

“I’m excited about the group coming back and I’m very confident about what we have coming back on offense and defense,” Cumbie said. “The improvements we’ve made since spring and how we’ve been able to capitalize on that from a continuity and chemistry standpoint throughout the summer has been good.”

