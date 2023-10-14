Louisiana’s statewide football scores for Oct. 12-13

Here's a look at the scores from Louisiana high school football games from the seventh week of action:

Thursday Scores

Airline 56, Haughton 21

Albany 51, Ben Franklin 20

Ascension Catholic 65, East Iberville 0

Benton 49, Southwood 8

Calvary Baptist 58, Green Oaks 6

Cedar Creek 48, Lafayette Charter 0

Chalmette 35, M.L. King Charter 14

Destrehan 38, Terrebonne 7

Dutchtown 30, Live Oak 16

Hamilton Christian 35, Merryville 16

Holy Savior Menard 13, Avoyelles 6

Houma Christian 28, Riverdale 21

Iowa 38, Westlake 0

Istrouma 34, Tara 6

Jena 52, Bolton 6

Kentwood 12, McDonough #35 8

L.W. Higgins 34, L.B. Landry 6

Lafayette Christian 62, Teurlings Catholic 3

Lutcher 14, Hahnville 7

McKinley 30, St. Michael the Archangel 24

Oak Grove 42, Ferriday 12

Oakdale 47, Mamou 8

Oberlin 20, Basile 16

Opelousas Catholic 55, Catholic-P.C. 30

Parkway 21, Byrd 3

Patrick Taylor-Science/Tec h 34, Sophie B. Wright 20

Rayne 54, LaGrange 6

Southern Lab 66, Thrive Academy 0

St. Frederick's 41, Lincoln Prep 0

St. Louis Catholic 34, Lake Charles Prep 7

St. Martin's Episcopal 51, Crescent City 0

Vanderbilt Catholic 48, South Terrebonne 14

Westgate 19, North Vermilion 13

Woodlawn-B.R. 13, Liberty 0

Friday Scores

Abbeville 60, Crowley 13

Abramson 1, George Washington Carver 0 (forfeit)

Alexandria 35, Ouachita Parish 10

Amite 40, Pine 35

Archbishop Shaw 41, Belle Chasse 15

Ascension Episcopal 60, West St. Mary 6

Assumption 49, AJ Ellender 7

Baker 37, Northeast 6

Barbe 35, New Iberia 17

Beekman Charter 38, Gueydan 6

Bogalusa 21, Jewel Sumner 13

Bonnabel 33, East Jefferson 20

Breaux Bridge 46, Kinder 36

Brother Martin 22, Holy Cross 19

BTW-New Orleans 51, Kenner Discovery 0

BTW-Shreveport 50, Bossier 28

Bunkie 58, Buckeye 41

Caldwell Parish 34, Marksville 6

Captain Shreve 32, Natchitoches-Central 24

Carencro 65, Comeaux 8

Catholic - B.R. 42, Central -B.R. 38

Catholic - N.I. 49, Delcambre 0

Cecilia 48, Beau Chene 3

Central Catholic 21, Berwick 6

Church Point 22, Northwest 20

Collegiate Baton Rouge 19, Helix Mentorship 6

Covenant Christian 34, Highland Baptist 7

Covington 20, Hammond 19

D'Arbonne Woods 35, Loyola 14

Delhi 48, Block 24

Delhi Charter 54, Tensas 0

Delta Charter 56, Sicily Island 0

Dunham 55, Episcopal 28

E.D. White 44, Donaldsonville 6

East Feliciana 42, Capitol 14

East St. John 42, Central Lafourche 14

Edna Karr 35, Jesuit 7

Elton 30, East Beauregard 14

Eunice 48, Washington-Marion 14

Franklinton 42, Pearl River 35

General Trass 42, Bastrop 36

Glenbrook 61, Ringgold 6

Grand Lake 28, Lake Arthur 0

Hanson Memorial 21, Centerville 8

Harding Academy (AR) 31, Ouachita Christian 14

Haynesville 55, Arcadia 12

Huntington 44, Woodlawn-SHV 0

Independence 40, Springfield 28

Iota 59, Pin Prairie 0

Isidore Newman 29, De La Salle 24

Jennings 35, South Beauregard 7

John Curtis Christian 28, Acadiana 0

John Ehert 42, West Jefferson 0

Kaplan 16, Erath 13

Lakeshore 42, Loranger 21

Leesville 28, DeRidder 22

Logansport 60, Northwood-Lena 0

Loreauville 31, Franklin 28

Magnolia School 64, Plain Dealing 20

Mandeville 27, Fontainebleau 6

Mangham 43, Madison 0

Mansfield 39, Jonesboro-Hodge 18

Many 49, Winnfield 0

Country Day 38, The Willow School 14

Neville 41, Grant 6

North Caddo 42. Lakeside 24

North Desoto 38, Evangel Christian 28

North Webster 21, Carroll 13

Northwood-SHV 42, Minden 16

Notre Dame 48, Vinton 6

Opelousas 61, Livonia 0

Parkview Baptist 63, Broadmoor 14

Peabody 40, St. Mary's 21

Plaquemine 35, Belaire 7

Port Allen 44, Glen Oaks 20

Port Barre 26, Ville Platte 8

Prescott (AR) 31, Homer 14

Rayville 36, Vidalia 14

Red River 68, Lakeview 14

Riverside Academy 55, West St. John 0

Rosepine 48, Pickering 0

Ruston 48, Pineville 6

Salmen 45, Archbishop Hannan 14

Sam Houston 34, Lafayette 21

Slaughter Community 66, Central Private 22

Slidell 18, Ponchatoula 14

South Lafourche 35, Morgan City 14

South Plaquemines 30, Fisher 6

Southside 38, Sulphur 14

St. Amant 14, Denham Springs 7

St. Charles 43, St. Martinville 15

St. Edmund 21, Sacred Heart 14

St. Helena Academy 44, St. Thomas Aquinas 14

St. James 48, Patterson 0

St. John 28, Ascension Christian 21

St. Paul's 9, Northshore 7

St. Thomas More 49, Northside 0

Sterlington 24, Union Parish 10

Thibodaux 28, H.L. Bourgeois 7

Tioga 20, Franklin Parish 16

University Lab 43, Madison Prep 7

Varnado 28, Walter L. Cohen 22

Vermilion Catholic 42, Jeanerette 8

Walker 33, East Ascension 14

Warren Easton 45, Frederick A. Douglass 0

Welsh 22, DeQuincy 0

West Feliciana 20, Brusly 0

West Monroe 42, West Ouachita 19

Westminster Christian 51, North Central 0

Wossman 28, Richwood 0

Zachary 51, Scotlandville 0

Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

Shawn White contributed to this report

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Louisiana’s statewide high school football scores for Oct. 12-13