Louisiana’s statewide football scores for Oct. 12-13
Here's a look at the scores from Louisiana high school football games from the seventh week of action:
Thursday Scores
Airline 56, Haughton 21
Albany 51, Ben Franklin 20
Ascension Catholic 65, East Iberville 0
Benton 49, Southwood 8
Calvary Baptist 58, Green Oaks 6
Cedar Creek 48, Lafayette Charter 0
Chalmette 35, M.L. King Charter 14
Destrehan 38, Terrebonne 7
Dutchtown 30, Live Oak 16
Hamilton Christian 35, Merryville 16
NORTH DESOTO ADVERSITY: Adversity doesn't stop North DeSoto from winning at Evangel
ROUNDUPS: Captain Shreve, Ruston, Huntington, Northwood among Friday winners
Holy Savior Menard 13, Avoyelles 6
Houma Christian 28, Riverdale 21
Iowa 38, Westlake 0
Istrouma 34, Tara 6
Jena 52, Bolton 6
Kentwood 12, McDonough #35 8
L.W. Higgins 34, L.B. Landry 6
Lafayette Christian 62, Teurlings Catholic 3
Lutcher 14, Hahnville 7
McKinley 30, St. Michael the Archangel 24
Oak Grove 42, Ferriday 12
Oakdale 47, Mamou 8
Oberlin 20, Basile 16
Opelousas Catholic 55, Catholic-P.C. 30
Parkway 21, Byrd 3
Patrick Taylor-Science/Tec h 34, Sophie B. Wright 20
Rayne 54, LaGrange 6
Southern Lab 66, Thrive Academy 0
St. Frederick's 41, Lincoln Prep 0
St. Louis Catholic 34, Lake Charles Prep 7
St. Martin's Episcopal 51, Crescent City 0
Vanderbilt Catholic 48, South Terrebonne 14
Westgate 19, North Vermilion 13
Woodlawn-B.R. 13, Liberty 0
Friday Scores
Abbeville 60, Crowley 13
Abramson 1, George Washington Carver 0 (forfeit)
Alexandria 35, Ouachita Parish 10
Amite 40, Pine 35
Archbishop Shaw 41, Belle Chasse 15
Ascension Episcopal 60, West St. Mary 6
Assumption 49, AJ Ellender 7
Baker 37, Northeast 6
Barbe 35, New Iberia 17
Beekman Charter 38, Gueydan 6
Bogalusa 21, Jewel Sumner 13
Bonnabel 33, East Jefferson 20
Breaux Bridge 46, Kinder 36
Breaux Bridge 46, Kinder 36
Brother Martin 22, Holy Cross 19
BTW-New Orleans 51, Kenner Discovery 0
BTW-Shreveport 50, Bossier 28
Bunkie 58, Buckeye 41
Caldwell Parish 34, Marksville 6
Captain Shreve 32, Natchitoches-Central 24
Carencro 65, Comeaux 8
Catholic - B.R. 42, Central -B.R. 38
Catholic - N.I. 49, Delcambre 0
Cecilia 48, Beau Chene 3
Central Catholic 21, Berwick 6
Church Point 22, Northwest 20
Collegiate Baton Rouge 19, Helix Mentorship 6
Covenant Christian 34, Highland Baptist 7
Covington 20, Hammond 19
D'Arbonne Woods 35, Loyola 14
Delhi 48, Block 24
Delhi Charter 54, Tensas 0
Delta Charter 56, Sicily Island 0
Dunham 55, Episcopal 28
E.D. White 44, Donaldsonville 6
East Feliciana 42, Capitol 14
East St. John 42, Central Lafourche 14
Edna Karr 35, Jesuit 7
Elton 30, East Beauregard 14
Eunice 48, Washington-Marion 14
Franklinton 42, Pearl River 35
General Trass 42, Bastrop 36
Glenbrook 61, Ringgold 6
Grand Lake 28, Lake Arthur 0
Hanson Memorial 21, Centerville 8
Harding Academy (AR) 31, Ouachita Christian 14
Haynesville 55, Arcadia 12
Huntington 44, Woodlawn-SHV 0
Independence 40, Springfield 28
Iota 59, Pin Prairie 0
Isidore Newman 29, De La Salle 24
Jennings 35, South Beauregard 7
John Curtis Christian 28, Acadiana 0
John Ehert 42, West Jefferson 0
Kaplan 16, Erath 13
Lakeshore 42, Loranger 21
Leesville 28, DeRidder 22
Logansport 60, Northwood-Lena 0
Loreauville 31, Franklin 28
Magnolia School 64, Plain Dealing 20
Mandeville 27, Fontainebleau 6
Mangham 43, Madison 0
Mansfield 39, Jonesboro-Hodge 18
Many 49, Winnfield 0
Country Day 38, The Willow School 14
Neville 41, Grant 6
North Caddo 42. Lakeside 24
North Desoto 38, Evangel Christian 28
North Webster 21, Carroll 13
Northwood-SHV 42, Minden 16
Notre Dame 48, Vinton 6
Opelousas 61, Livonia 0
Parkview Baptist 63, Broadmoor 14
Peabody 40, St. Mary's 21
Plaquemine 35, Belaire 7
Port Allen 44, Glen Oaks 20
Port Barre 26, Ville Platte 8
Prescott (AR) 31, Homer 14
Rayville 36, Vidalia 14
Red River 68, Lakeview 14
Riverside Academy 55, West St. John 0
Rosepine 48, Pickering 0
Ruston 48, Pineville 6
Salmen 45, Archbishop Hannan 14
Sam Houston 34, Lafayette 21
Slaughter Community 66, Central Private 22
Slidell 18, Ponchatoula 14
South Lafourche 35, Morgan City 14
South Plaquemines 30, Fisher 6
Southside 38, Sulphur 14
St. Amant 14, Denham Springs 7
St. Charles 43, St. Martinville 15
St. Edmund 21, Sacred Heart 14
St. Helena Academy 44, St. Thomas Aquinas 14
St. James 48, Patterson 0
St. John 28, Ascension Christian 21
St. Paul's 9, Northshore 7
St. Thomas More 49, Northside 0
Sterlington 24, Union Parish 10
Thibodaux 28, H.L. Bourgeois 7
Tioga 20, Franklin Parish 16
University Lab 43, Madison Prep 7
Varnado 28, Walter L. Cohen 22
Vermilion Catholic 42, Jeanerette 8
Walker 33, East Ascension 14
Warren Easton 45, Frederick A. Douglass 0
Welsh 22, DeQuincy 0
West Feliciana 20, Brusly 0
West Monroe 42, West Ouachita 19
Westminster Christian 51, North Central 0
Wossman 28, Richwood 0
Zachary 51, Scotlandville 0
Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.
Shawn White contributed to this report
This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Louisiana’s statewide high school football scores for Oct. 12-13