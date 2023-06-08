Louisiana safety target set to commit on Monday

LSU could be about to add to its 2024 recruiting class in the coming days.

On Thursday, Saint Francisville (La.) West Feliciana safety Joel Rogers told On3’s Sam Spiegelman that he would be making his commitment decision on Monday. With that news, Rogers is also tweaking his official visit schedule.

Rogers, who was initially scheduled to take official visits to LSU last weekend, Alabama this coming weekend and TCU the following weekend, instead used an unofficial visit to head to Baton Rouge.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He has now canceled the latter two trips and will take an official visit to LSU closer to national signing day in December, On3 reports.

This would seem to signal that LSU is in a good spot for Rogers. Indeed, they’re currently a 99.3% favorite to land him according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Rogers ranks as the No. 8 player in the state of Louisiana and the No. 350 player nationally, per On3.

More Football!

LSU fighting hard to stay in the race for 4-star Alabama EDGE commitment LSU cracks the final 2 for 4-star Mississippi cornerback LSU offers a top 50 player in 2025 class

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire