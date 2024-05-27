Louisiana Ragin Cajuns to travel to Texas for NCAA baseball regionals

(KLFY) — The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will begin its 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament in College Station, Texas, and will play Texas in the first round of regionals.

UL and Texas will square off at 5 p.m. Friday on ESPNU in the first game of the double-elimination regional. The regional bracket, announced live on ESPN2 on Monday, also includes Grambling and host Texas A&M.

The Cajuns (40-18) finished the Sun Belt Conference as regular-season champions, but fell in two games in the SBC tournament. UL lost 7-3 to Old Dominion in the tourney opener at let a 7-1 lead slip away in a 10-9 loss to James Madison in the elimination game.

The loss marked the first two-game exit for Louisiana in the double-elimination format since 2010 and its earliest since 2017 when the tournament was moved to a single-elimination event due to weather.

Louisiana was ranked No. 21 in the final D1Baseball.com poll.

Regional champions will advance to the Super Regionals, a best-of-three-game series, to determine the eight participants in the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska from June 14-24.

