Louisiana OT Witten Van Hoy pledges to TCU

TCU has gone into north Louisiana to grab a big bodied offensive tackle.

2025 Benton (La.) three-star offensive tackle Witten Van Hoy has announced his pledge to the Horned Frogs.

Van Hoy. 6-foot-7, 300-pounds, committed to TCU over the likes of Baylor, Texas Tech, Houston, Memphis, and others.

This trip was not the first to Fort Worth for Van Hoy, but it was the first since he landed the offer from the Horned Frogs on May 9.

It was a pretty easy decision for Van Hoy, who was impressed with how the visit went down.

"Just how everyone treated me and my parents like family," he said of the what went towards making his decision. The TCU staff also made sure the three-star prospect had all the information he needed.

"At the official visit, they answered all of me and my parents questions and gave my family a trust that they will take care of me in the future."

Of course at his size of 6-foot-7, 300-pounds, the Horned Frogs staff is planning to have Van Hoy at offensive tackle.