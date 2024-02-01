Louisiana native and four-star running back Jasper Parker is offered by USC football

Archbishop Shaw running back Jasper Parker from New Orleans is a 6-foot, 200-pound four-star running back. He has been offered by USC.

The speedster had 1,300 yards and 18 total touchdowns last season and could be a top-five running back in the 2025 class when it’s all said and done.

Parker has offers from Ole Miss, Tulane, Florida State, USC, Penn State, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Duke and Oklahoma State.

There are also rumors Parker could be headed to IMG Academy in the fall for his senior season which is something to keep an eye on.

USC running back coach Kiel McDonald has tutored some of the Pac-12’s top running backs in recent years. McDonald coached Travis Dye, an All-Pac-12 Second Team selection, in 2022. He has developed Austin Jones and MarShawn Lloyd as well. Running back has been a strength of the past two USC teams under Lincoln Riley and McDonald.

At Utah, McDonald coached Ty Jordan, Tavion Thomas and Zach Moss, among others. Will McDonald’s stellar track record be enough to bring this coveted Louisiana prospect to Los Angeles? We will soon find out.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire