Louisiana-Monroe tops Louisiana-Lafayette 83-77

MONROE, La. (AP) -- Michael Ertel had 22 points as Louisiana-Monroe defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 83-77 on Saturday.

Tyree White had 18 points for Louisiana-Monroe (9-18, 5-13 Sun Belt Conference), which broke its four-game home losing streak. Chris Efretuei added 15 points. Erie Olonade had 12 points.

Trajan Wesley had 16 points for the Ragin' Cajuns (11-17, 6-11). Jalen Johnson added 15 points and nine rebounds. Cedric Russell had 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Warhawks leveled the season series against the Ragin' Cajuns with the win. Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Louisiana-Monroe 81-60 on Jan. 25. Louisiana-Monroe faces Arkansas-Little Rock on the road on Thursday. Louisiana-Lafayette plays Arkansas State at home on Wednesday.

