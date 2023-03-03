Louisiana’s Michael Jefferson grew up a Saints fan, says it would mean a lot to play in New Orleans

ULL WR Michael Jefferson says he’s met with the New Orleans #Saints. He grew up a Saints fan in Mobile, AL. Says the team liked his speed at his size, want to see him become more consistent in contested catches, making big plays. Said it would mean a lot for him to play in NO. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) March 3, 2023

Every team will have met with virtually every prospect by the time the 2023 NFL draft rolls around, so you don’t want to make too much of prospect meetings at the NFL Scouting Combine. But it’s still a cool story when the New Orleans Saints talk shop with someone who grew up a fan of the team.

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns wide receiver Michael Jefferson hails from nearby Mobile, Ala., and he recently met with the Saints — a bit of a surreal experience after a young life spent cheering for them. He told our Ross Jackson that it would mean a lot to play in New Orleans in front of friends and family.

Jefferson added that the team likes his speed at his size (he’s listed at 6-foot-4 and 202 pounds) but they want to see more consistency on contested-catch opportunities. Pro Football Focus charting found Jefferson caught 20 his 44 career targets in those situations.

He’s seen as a prospect likely to go on the third day of this year’s draft after securing 51 receptions for 810 yards and 7 touchdown catches last season, ranking among Sun Belt leaders in each category. If Jefferson can validate his athletic upside in drills at the combine this week, it’ll do a lot to boost his draft stock as we approach the event in late April.

