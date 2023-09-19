Two games, and possibly a third, against 20-plus win programs from last season headline Louisiana men's basketball's 2023-24 nonconference schedule.

A handful of games have been rolled out before but the team revealed its full out-of-conference slate Tuesday.

Matchups with Youngstown State, a team that collected 24 victories last year and who'll be UL's season and home opener Nov. 6 at the Cajundome, as well as Eastern Kentucky (Dec. 13) and potentially a game against Iona, who made the NCAA Tournament last season, at the Gulf Coast Showcase Tournament will test the Ragin' Cajuns during the nonconference portion of the 2023-24 season.

The Cajuns won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and are coming off their first March Madness appearance since 2014 and they fell to Tennessee in the opening round, 58-55.

Louisiana will travel to rival Louisiana Tech this season, facing off inside Thomas Assembly Center on Dec. 9.

Other road games for the Cajuns are at Toledo (Nov. 11), as part of the Sun Belt-MAC Challenge, Samford (Nov. 30) at McNeese State (Dec. 17), a matchup that'll pit UL coach Bob Marlin against former LSU Coach Will Wade and Rice (Dec. 22).

UL FALLS TO VOLS IN MARCH MADNESS Louisiana basketball stays close but can't knock off Tennessee in March Madness

CAJUNS MAKE BIG DANCE Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, a 13-seed in NCAA Tournament, will face Tennessee in March Madness

UL will play Louisiana Christian (Nov. 15) and Loyola-Louisiana (Nov. 27) at home this season.

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Louisiana men's basketball unveils 2023-24 nonconference schedule