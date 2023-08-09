Louisiana men's basketball learns Sun Belt Conference schedule for 2023-24 season
Pieces to Louisiana men's basketball's 2023-24 schedule are finally starting to fall.
The biggest piece dropped Wednesday as the Sun Belt Conference released all 14 members' conference schedules, complete with 18 matchups. Tipoff times and broadcast designations are to be determined at a later date.
UL is coming off winning the league tournament and making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014. The Ragin' Cajuns lost to Tennessee in the first round of the Big Dance.
Louisiana will tip off Sun Belt play at one of the league's toughest venues — Marshall — on Dec. 30 and it'll close the regular season at the Cajundome on March 1 against Southern Miss.
The Cajuns have two, four-game road swings during conference play with a five-game homestand sandwiched in between. The first at Troy Jan. 10, at Arkansas State Jan. 13, at Texas State Jan. 17 and at South Alabama Jan. 20.
UL's five-game homestand against Arkansas State (Jan. 25), Texas State (Jan. 27), Louisiana-Monroe (Jan. 31), South Alabama (Feb. 3) and Georgia State (Feb. 7) precedes the next four straight away matchups at Old Dominion (Feb. 15), at Appalachian State (Feb. 17), at ULM (Feb. 22) and at Southern Miss (Feb. 24).
Louisiana men's basketball Sun Belt Conference schedule for 2023-24 season
December 30 at Marshall
January 4 vs. James Madison
January 6 vs. Coastal Carolina
January 10 at Troy
January 13 at Arkansas State
January 17 at Texas State
January 20 at South Alabama
January 25 vs. Arkansas State
January 27 vs. Texas State
January 31 vs. ULM
February 3 vs. South Alabama
February 7 vs. Georgia State
February 15 at Old Dominion
February 17 at App State
February 22 at ULM
February 24 at Southern Miss
February 26 vs. Troy
March 1 vs. Southern Miss
Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.
This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Louisiana basketball learns Sun Belt Conference slate for 2023-24