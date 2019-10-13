Louisiana governor waits until end of LSU-Florida to make post-election speech

In case, for some reason, you were beginning to think that LSU football isn’t a big deal in the state of Louisiana, let’s check out what governor John Bel Edwards was up to during an actual election.

Waiting until the end of No. 5 LSU’s showdown with No. 7 Florida before making a major speech. That’s what the governor was doing.

The Louisiana governor waited until the end of the #LSU game to make his post-election speech.



What a state. pic.twitter.com/AcOCcXlSm0 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 13, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Louisiana held its primary for the governor race on Saturday, with Edwards, the Democratic incumbent, facing a number of Republican challengers for the seat in Baton Rouge. Edwards fell short of the 50 percent he needed to avoid a runoff election and will face off with Republican Eddie Rispone, a Baton Rouge businessman, on Nov. 16.

Edwards’ wasn’t the only camp to plan around the LSU-Florida game, as Republican challenger Ralph Abraham’s office also had the game on as results came in.

A Governor’s race won’t get in the way of an @LSU game! @DocAbraham’s camp watching both screens with high anticipation. @wdsu pic.twitter.com/72I5GaqSfA — Sherman Desselle (@ShermanDesselle) October 13, 2019

Story continues

The LSU-Florida game was definitely worth watching, as the Tigers’ offense continued to look like one of the most explosive in the country in a 42-28 defeat of the Gators.

Quarterback Joe Burrow continued his Heisman campaign by going 21-of-24 for 293 passing yards and three touchdowns, while running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire added two more touchdowns and 134 yards on the ground.

The Tigers are now set up well for a brutal two-game stretch against No. 12 Auburn at home in two weeks followed by No. 1 Alabama on the road after an off week. The more hairy week for Edwards might come a week after Alabama though; LSU is scheduled to face Ole Miss on Nov. 16, the day of the runoff election.

It was a big day for LSU football and Louisiana politics. (Photo by Stephen Lew/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: