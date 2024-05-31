Louisiana head coach previews baseball tourney matchup with Texas

The Texas Longhorns face the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Friday. Louisiana head coach Matt Deggs spoke on the important first game of the NCAA Tournament against Texas.

Deggs said the following of the Longhorns and rival Texas A&M Aggies in the College Station regional heading into the first game.

“Texas is Texas, and obviously, both those teams have great coaching staffs and really, really good players. Texas has grinded all year, and they’ve got some toughness to them. They’ve got great makeup. Even though they’ve got some younger hitters, they’re super talented, as with both teams. And they’re all gonna be talented on the mound.”

Many anticipate a potential must-watch game between Texas and Texas A&M would be in later rounds, but the Longhorns will need to get past Louisiana first. Texas defeated the team in last year’s first round in the Coral Gables region, 4-2.

The Longhorns will face the Ragin’ Cajuns Friday at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

