Louisiana Gov. wants to make public college sports teams be present for national anthem

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry sent letters Tuesday to four higher education systems and the Board of Regents calling for a new policy after the LSU women’s basketball team missed the national anthem before tipoff at Monday’s Elite Eight game.

On Tuesday, April 2, Landry posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, calling for college boards and the Board of Regents to create a policy requiring student-athletes to be present for the national anthem or risk losing their scholarships.

Landry sent letters to the UL System Board of Supervisors, Louisiana Community & Technical College System Board of Supervisors, Southern University System Board of Supervisors, LSU Board of Supervisors and Louisiana Board of Regents.

The letters to the UL System Board of Supervisors, Louisiana Community & Technical College System Board of Supervisors and Southern University System Board of Supervisors were all the same.

In the letter to the LSU Board of Supervisors, Landry mentions the university’s military history, saying, “Louisiana State University’s roots stem from a military academy, and there should be no question about the university’s respect for our country.”

Landry said the LSU Tigers “showed a lack of respect not only for the values of our country, but for the individuals who hold these values dear, including LSU Alumni, current students, and fans back home and across the country.”

The Louisiana Democratic Party responded to Landry’s comments about the Tigers on Thursday, calling them “divisive rhetoric” like comments made in a recent LA Times article that originally called players “dirty debutantes.”

LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey addressed missing the national anthem during the postgame press conference after the loss to Iowa.

“Honestly, I don’t even know when the anthem was played,” she said. “We kind of have a routine when we are on the floor and then they come off at the 12-minute mark. We come in and we do our pregame stuff. I’m sorry, listen, that’s nothing intentionally done.”

“It’s important to recognize that athletes nationwide, across all levels, often miss portions of event openings due to their rigorous pre-game regimens. These individuals are tirelessly working towards achieving excellence, dedicating themselves to intense preparation, strategic planning, physical conditioning, and moments of reflection and prayer as they face their challenges head-on,” the statement from the Louisiana Democratic Party reads.

Read Landry’s letter sent to the Louisiana Board of Regents below.

