Louisiana football: How to watch, stream Ragin' Cajuns vs. Louisiana Monroe

One final time for Louisiana football in its hunt for bowl game eligibility.

The Ragin' Cajuns (5-6, 2-5 Sun Belt) face rival Louisiana-Monroe (2-9, 0-7) with a chance to get their sixth win on the season and be able to extend their bowl appearance streak to six seasons.

UL has lost three straight games and now has a high-leverage situation against a rival that its lost to last season. The Warhawks have struggled this season but have played well in spots.

Junior quarterback Chandler Fields, who has come in for injured starter Zeon Chriss, arguably had his best game in a Cajuns uniform in the loss at Troy last Saturday, throwing for 282 yards and three touchdowns.

The Ragin' Cajuns will need a repeat performance from Fields on Saturday to lock up a bowl berth.

How to watch, livestream Louisiana football vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Cajun Field

TV/streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 103.3 GOAT

Live stats: Click here

CAJUN FIELD RENOVATIONS TO BE 'CATALYST' Louisiana football 'catalyst': Cajun Field upgrades about enhancement, Bryan Maggard says

UL FALLS AT TROY Louisiana football falls short of bowl eligibility again, Troy escapes with a win

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: How to watch, stream Louisiana football vs. Louisiana Monroe