Louisiana football vs. Troy: Get live scores and updates from Saturday's game here

Louisiana football is looking for bowl eligibility this Saturday as the Ragin' Cajuns (5-5, 2-4 Sun Belt) travel to the Troy Trojans (8-2, 5-1). Saturday's game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on NFL Network.

Dec 23, 2022; Shreveport, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns running back Chris Smith (13) reacts after a touchdown during the first half against the Houston Cougars in the 2022 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

UL had two chances to clinch a bowl spot already, but came up short both times. Two weeks ago, the Ragin' Cajuns lost by 20 to Arkansas State, and then lost to Southern Miss in overtime last Thursday. A win would clinch the sixth consecutive bowl for UL.

How do I watch? What channel is Louisiana football at Troy on today?

Troy enters as one of the top teams in the Group of Five this season. Last week, the Trojans clinched the Sun Belt West and a spot in the SBC championship with its win over ULM. Troy has won seven straight, with its last loss coming in September against James Madison.

Here's how you can follow along:

UL football vs. Troy live scores and updates

