Louisiana football vs. Texas State: Live updates from key Sun Belt Conference matchup

Due to funky scheduling, Louisiana football breaks out of a three-week hiatus from Sun Belt Conference play this weekend.

And it's a big one. The Ragin' Cajuns (3-2, 0-1), who dropped their conference game at Old Dominion back in Week 2, host a Texas State team that's off to one of its best starts in program history under first-year head coach G.J. Kinne inside Cajun Field on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ESPNU).

Auburn transfer quarterback T.J. Finely, who signed with LSU football out of Ponchatoula High School, has been the X-factor to the hot start for the Bobcats (4-1). Finley ranks first in the Sun Belt in passing efficiency and points responsible at 80 through five games, and is second in passing yards at 1,393, which also sits 12th in FBS.

UL freshman QB Zeon Chriss, who stepped in for an injured Ben Wooldridge three games ago, has led the league in passer rating since taking over at the position. Chriss has completed 67% of his passes this season for 595 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

A win for the Cajuns puts them right back in the thick of the West division race but a second conference loss could possibly be too deep a hole to climb out of.

WHY UL COACH 'HAPPY' FOR TJ FINLEY Louisiana football coach Michael Desormeaux 'happy' T.J. Finley finally found his fit

CAJUNS HUNT BETTER 2ND HALF PERFORMANCES Why does Louisiana football struggle in second half? Turnovers, lack of consistency

