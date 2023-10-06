Louisiana football vs. Texas State: Score prediction, scouting report

Louisiana football has finally reached the meat of its 2023 schedule with nothing but Sun Belt Conference games from here on out.

After dropping a competitive game at Minnesota, 35-24, last week, the Ragin' Cajuns (3-2) return home to get back to league play, facing a tough test against at much-different looking Texas State (4-1) squad at Cajun Field on Saturday afternoon (2:30 p.m. ESPNU).

This isn't your older cousin's Texas State team, a program that UL has beaten all nine times they've played since becoming fellow conference members.

Louisiana native and former LSU football and Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley has the Bobcats rolling in first-year head coach G.J. Kinne's spread system.

Louisiana football defense vs. T.J. Finley, Texas State offense

The last time Louisiana was pitted against a pass-happy, tempo offensive scheme that wanted to stretch from numbers to numbers, it lost to Old Dominion on the road. The Cajuns gave up 247 yards through the air as well as four touchdowns.

Similarly to ODU, the Bobcats feast off the explosive play and taking the lid off defenses. ODU averages 14.9 yards a completion and Texas State, behind Finley's big arm, posts 14.1 yards a completion.

UL allows 11.4 yards a completion and boasts FBS's 35th best passing defense and offenses score nearly two passing TDs against LaMar Morgan's unit.

Texas State has five receivers that have at least 160 receiving yards and two of those, Joey Hobert and Kole Wilson each have scored three times. For the Ragin' Cajuns, guys such as Amir McDaniel, Patrick Mensah and safeties Courtline Flowers, Tyree Skipper and Tyrone Lewis Jr. are going to have to play stellar.

Could we see more running from Ragin' Cajuns offense?

One easy way to keep the Bobcats from scoring is to keep the offense on the sideline.

UL coach Michael Desormeaux talked a little bit about playing possession football this week during his weekly press conference Monday morning and it's the strategy that should serve the Cajuns best.

Not that freshman QB Zeon Chriss hasn't shown the ability to make the throws down the field or the wheels to outrace the defense to the end zone on a big, zone-read run play, but he shouldn't need to be tasked with trying to match Finley and company score-for-score.

That's why we could see running backs Dre'Lyn Washington and Jacob Kibodi a ton Saturday. Texas State ranks 90th in stopping the run, allowing 155.6 rushing yards a game. With Louisiana averaging 6.3 yards a carry, all signs point to the Cajuns running the ball more than it throws.

Converting turnovers into points

Both of these teams are among the worse teams in the country in giving the ball. Through five games, Texas State has turned the ball over nine times while UL has coughed it up 12 times, which is tied for 124th in FBS.

Obviously, the Cajuns and Bobcats will want to limit their mistakes but if the game flips into a hot potato contest, the squad that can convert turnovers into points will be on the fast track to victory.

Texas State has 31 points off nine turnovers forced so far this season. Off of only six takeaways, UL has managed 17 points and 10 of those came in one game, the 41-21 win at UAB three weeks ago.

Score prediction

Louisiana struggled against the last team that really wanted to push the ball downfield. Finley and Texas State have a big day at Cajun Field and snap the Bobcats' nine-game losing streak in the all-time series. Texas State 40 Louisiana 27

