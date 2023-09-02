Louisiana football vs. Northwestern State: Live updates

First stop on the "Revenge Tour 2023" for Louisiana football is at home against instate FCS foe Northwestern State.

The Ragin' Cajuns, still sour from a few of its losses and overall losing season in 2022, hosts the Demons at Cajun Field on Saturday night (7:30 p.m., ESPN+).

Year 2 under Michael Desormeaux for UL will feature a clear quarterback situation with senior Ben Wooldridge being the guy, but other big question marks on offense at running back and receiver.

On the defensive side, while on paper it would appear there are more new starters than returners, most of those guys such as linebacker K.C. Ossai or safety Courtline Flowers have played an abundance of meaningful snaps in their careers so far.

Northwestern State isn't expected to offer much resistance with its defense while it might be able to score a couple of times on offense.

