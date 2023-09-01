Louisiana football vs. Northwestern State: Scouting report, score prediction

Recently, the instate FCS season or home openers for Louisiana football hasn't been the kindest warmups to its year.

Two years ago, Nicholls State played the Ragin' Cajuns to a 3-point sweater and last season, Southeastern Louisiana gave Louisiana about all it could handle as the Cajuns struggled to put the Lions away, 24-7.

How will UL's 2023 opener against Northwestern State transpire inside Cajun Field on Saturday night (7:30 p.m., ESPN+)?

Watching Louisiana football quarterback Ben Wooldridge, passing game

This is a two-layered facet of the game.

Cajuns senior quarterback Ben Wooldridge is returning to live action for the first time since going down with a season-ending ACL tear prior to the Florida State game last November. Where will he be from both a mental and physical standpoint?

And the next layer is who exactly will he be throwing the ball to? Senior Peter LeBlanc is back at receiver but then it's several unproven players such as sophomore Rob Williams or junior Tavion Smith, a JUCO transfer.

While it's hard to predict how Louisiana's passing game will look, drawing the Demons in game one is likely a benefit.

Younger Ragin' Cajuns cornerbacks vs. Northwestern State

The Demons will be led by senior QB Tyler Vander Waal, an Idaho State transfer, and he's got a couple of quality weapons to throw to in senior Zach Patterson, who had five TD catches in 2022.

Keyon Martin, who'll be playing for the first time in a Cajun uniform as he dealt with ample injuries a season ago, and Caleb Anderson, who received a lot of experience in his freshman campaign last season, are slated to be the new starting cornerbacks following the departures of Eric Garror to the NFL and Trey Amos to Alabama.

Some growing pains should be expected from the tandem but how they bounce back after a misstep will be key to watch.

Finally getting our first look at Cajuns defensive line, the talk of preseason practice

Where UL can likely take hold of this matchup with the Demons is its deep, defensive line against Northwestern State's offensive line.

NSU has struggled to run the ball lately and if Louisiana's is anything close to how the entire coaching staff has regaled about them this preseason, it won't run for much on Saturday.

Jordan Lawson healthy, along with Sonny Hazard, Mason Narcisse, Nijel McGriff along with Division II transfer Antoine Baylis, the main thing to watch will be the unit's ability to rush the passer. A good start to the season being disruptive could be good for the group going forward.

Score prediction

Look for the Ragin' Cajuns to finally put one of these early, instate FCS games away early. Louisiana 39 Northwestern State 12

