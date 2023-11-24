Louisiana football vs. Louisiana-Monroe: Score prediction, scouting report

Win and you're in.

Lose and go home.

Louisiana football (5-6, 2-5) has stumbled of late and backed themselves into a stressful corner here, needing a win over rival Louisiana-Monroe (2-9, 0-7) at Cajun Field to be bowl eligible Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+).

The Ragin' Cajuns have dropped three straight games where a win would've clinched a bowl bid for them and two of those losses were tough pills to swallow, at Arkansas State and a home overtime loss to rival Southern Miss.

But UL played its best game during the losing skid last weekend at Troy. Louisiana led early and once the Trojans, who are the Sun Belt Conference West division champions, took the lead, Michael Desormeaux's team was able to match score for score. With 3:46 remaining, however, Troy scored the eventual game-winning touchdown.

Junior quarterback Chandler Fields arguably had his best game at Troy last week, throwing for 282 yards and three touchdowns.

With so much on the line in this regular season finale, it's an encouraging sign to see Fields turning a corner with his play, especially with the running game kind of disappearing. Troy has one of the best defenses in the Sun Belt, so Fields has gained some confidence.

The matchup with the Warhawks is a bit tricky as they rely on pre-snap movement and hefty disguise to try and confuse quarterbacks. UL's offense, with a freshman at center in Cooper Fordham, will have to be good in identification and communication and Fields will need to be decisiveness in his reads.

Ragin' Cajuns must avoid back-to-back loss to Warhawks

What better spot in college football is there if you can spoil a rival's chances at achieving a goal, whether it be making the playoff, winning a title to making a bowl game.

ULM, while its record would indicate has been terrible this season, can play spoiler for the Cajuns by knocking them off at Cajun Field. The Warhawks downed UL early in the season last year in Monroe, a result that not many saw coming. So ULM can beat the Ragin' Cajuns.

Receiver Tyrone Howell has been good for ULM this season, averaging 50 yards per game. And ULM has had some close calls with some good Sun Belt teams in Appalachian State, Texas State, Georgia Southern and Arkansas State, dropping all four of those games by a combined 22 points.

And the Warhawks were close at halftime at Ole Miss last week, 7-3.

Louisiana defense must get off the field on third down

It might be easier this week as ULM converts third downs an abysmal 29% of the time but UL's defense inability to consistently get off the field has been a bugaboo in spots.

Troy converted three third downs on its game-winning drive last Saturday. For the season, opponents have a better conversion rate on third down than the Cajuns do, picking up the first 43% of the time.

If the Ragin' Cajuns want to put this game to bed early, the defense not allowing ULM to extend drives will be key.

Score prediction

This game will be no cake walk for Louisiana. The Warhawks will be determined to play well and will want to send the Cajuns packing. But UL finds a way in the fourth quarter to win and make a bowl game. Louisiana 23, Louisiana-Monroe 19

