Louisiana football vs. Georgia State: Live updates from Ragin' Cajuns homecoming game

Touchdown Georgia State. Darren Grainger TD pass

The Panther senior QB spun a perfect ball up the seam to tight end Ahmon Green. One play after a great blitz call from UL to force a 3rd and goal from long, Georgia State hits the big play for a score.

Georgia State draws first blood -- but missed the PAT. 6-0 Panthers 13:07 2Q

END 1 | Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 0 Georgia State football 0

Louisiana football defense forces Georgia State fumble on goal line

Panthers put together a masterful opening drive and advanced down to the 1-yard line. Standout running back Marcus Carroll reached the ball over but KC Ossai knocked it out. Kendre' Gant picked up the loose ball and returned it to 32.

Refs reviewed the play and upheld the call. UL ball.

Louisiana football's homecoming date with Georgia State this week pits two of the better performing quarterbacks in the Sun Belt Conference against each other.

Freshman Zeon Chriss for the Ragin' Cajuns (4-2, 1-1) and Panthers senior Darren Grainger will take center stage inside Cajun Field on Saturday night (7 p.m., ESPNU).

Defenses on each side will need to generate stops as both offenses are catching steam and putting up points and yards the last few weeks.

Grainger has completed 68.5% of his passes for 1,421 yards with eight touchdowns while being a threat on the ground with 299 rushing yards and five TDs.

In three-plus games, Chriss has thrown for seven touchdowns along with 800 yards and has ran for 317 yards and five scores.

