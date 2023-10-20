Louisiana football vs. Georgia State: Score prediction, scouting report

Everything is still on the table for Louisiana football following its midseason off week.

The Ragin' Cajuns (4-2, 1-1) were able to rest after its biggest win on the season, knocking off a red-hot Texas State team, 34-30, at home two weeks ago.

To keep themselves in the hunt, it'll take beating another streaking squad. Georgia State comes calling to Cajun Field on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPNU). The Panthers (5-1, 2-1) just knocked off a solid Marshall team by 17 points and will look to stay hot and spoil UL's homecoming Saturday night.

Georgia State QB Darren Grainger vs. Louisiana football defense

Certainly, the Cajuns defense has faced quarterbacks that have the capability to run the ball when needed through six games. But they haven't squared off against a scheme that heavily incorporates the designed QB run as much as the Panthers do with senior Darren Grainger.

Grainger rushed for two touchdowns against a stingy Marshall defense last week and ended the game with 12 carries for 62 yards.

Georgia State will call plenty of zone reads and straight quarterback runs. Louisiana defensive ends Jordan Lawson and Cam Whitfield will be charged with playing contain and force Grainger to take off inside. If they can bottle him up, UL will have a great shot.

Ragin' Cajuns offense doesn't need Zeon Chriss to run

Where teams have hurt the Panthers most is through the air. GSU has one of the worst pass defenses in FBS, allowing 300 yards a game and has given up 10 TD passes.

Chriss obviously has the knack for torching defenses with his legs. Maybe UL coach and playcaller Michael Desormeaux should let the Panthers defense game plan and be concerned about his QB taking off but letting him solely cook in the passing game.

The Ragin' Cajuns signal caller has a big arm and Georgia State's secondary is susceptible to giving up yards.

Cajuns must find ways to finish in red zone vs. Georgia State

GSU's defense certainly fits the bend-but-don't-break criteria. Teams feast on them between the 20s but inside the red zone, they have managed to score touchdowns on nine of 21 trips. That's 42.8% of the time.

The good news is UL has greatly improved its efficiency inside the opponents' 20-yard line and just like they did against Texas State two weeks ago, it'll be key for it to not have to settle for field goals against the Panthers but collect touchdowns.

Settling for field goals has costs teams against Georgia State.

Score prediction

This game will come down to stops in plus territory and Louisiana's defense looks less shaky than Georgia State's at this point. UL wins a close one on homecoming. Louisiana 26, Georgia State 20

