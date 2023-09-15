Louisiana football at UAB: Score prediction, scouting report

Louisiana football's first road trip of the season didn't end the way it wanted it to.

In both team's Sun Belt Conference opener last Saturday, Old Dominion outlasted UL, 38-31, with the visitors near the goal line at the end with a chance to tie.

The Ragin' Cajuns (1-1) fell a couple of yards short and made the long trek back home from Norfolk, Virginia, to Lafayette with a bad taste in their mouth. How will the team respond?

That's been the message for the Cajuns heading into the Week 3 matchup at UAB Saturday night (6 p.m., ESPN+).

First-year coach Trent Dilfer and his Blazers (1-1) are coming off their first defeat of 2023, as well, and to a Sun Belt team in Georgia Southern, mind you.

Can Louisiana football defense limit Trent Dilfer's UAB quarterback Jacob Zeno?

What Blazers QB Jacob Zeno has done through two games has been impressive, leading the country in completions per game with 35.5, has FBS' second-highest completion percentage at 84.5% and ranks fourth with 338 passing yards per game to boot.

Zeno against the Cajuns' pass defense, which got torched at ODU last weekend, is the matchup to watch. But how UAB schemes up its passing attack is much different than what Louisiana DBs saw in Norfolk.

Dilfer wants to spread defense out and have Zeno hit for screens and quick-reads to get opponents running and chasing. Tackling in open space and angles are going to be key for UL's defense.

Ragin' Cajuns RB Dre'Lyn Washington to miss another game

Louisiana starting running back Dre' Lyn Washington will miss a second straight game due to an undisclosed injury.

Primary backups Jacob Kibodi and Terrence Williams were serviceable for the Cajuns last week, but it wasn't a world-beating performance as the team rushed for 173 yards and two scores on 40 attempts. Among that total, included 49 yards and one of the touchdown coming from quarterback Ben Wooldridge.

UAB's rush defense is pedestrian, giving up an average of four yards per carry at 131 yards per game.

There's opportunity there if Michael Desormeaux and company can dial up successful run plays without Washington on the mix.

Will Michael Desormeaux, Tim Leger dial up ball control?

The Blazers rank 83rd in the country in time of possession but score 35 points per game. They aim to move fast with a hair-raising tempo to put an opposing defense on its heels.

Could Desormeaux looks to slow the game down on the road against UAB? He's been asked about it this week and hasn't ruled out taking a little more time when the offense has the ball.

UL's offense thrives moreso when its moves with quick pace, though. The Cajuns need to grab the early lead in Birmingham if they plan to implement a control-the-clock strategy.

Score prediction

Louisiana carries over the offensive momentum it generated at ODU over to UAB. It's defense has tackled well in space all season and it'll finally create its first turnover of the season in a big moment to propel the team to a quality road win. Louisiana 36, UAB 31

