Louisiana football three unanswered questions as opener vs. Northwestern State arrives

Louisiana football's self-sanctioned "Revenge Tour 2023" gets its official start when Northwestern State comes calling for the season opener at Cajun Field on Saturday night (7:30 p.m., ESPN+).

The Ragin' Cajuns enter 2023 off the program's first losing season last year, finishing 6-7 capped by a loss to Houston in the Independence Bowl, and all offseason have been fueled by some of the things seen and said by opponents as well as some within UL's fanbase.

As the Cajuns put a bow on their game prep, here are the three biggest, lingering questions ahead of the opener:

How much progression has Louisiana football made in the run game?

No two ways around it: UL couldn't have been much further off in its usual run-game identity than the product it put on the field in 2022.

Between three running backs, the Ragin' Cajuns managed 141 rushing yards and averaged less than a touchdown on the ground a game.

There'll be less experience at tailback this season, with sophomore Dre'Lyn Washington expected to be the face of the group while freshman Zylan Perry has garnered immense praise all offseason and preseason and appears set to be the primary backup.

The truth is this: Louisiana, with a bevy of new, inexperienced receivers out wide outside of Peter LeBlanc, is going to be a formidable, effective rushing attack. Can the young backs, coupled with a more seasoned, veteran offensive line, answer the bell?

Who is going to consistenly catch passes from Ben Wooldridge?

Games are finally here and that means a much-needed end to "talking season."

UL coaches have talked plenty about this young receiver to this unproven pass catcher who's going to "have a big year" but now it's finally time for these players to go out and put some credence on the talk.

Sophomore Rob Williams has been the name mentioned the most at wide out but he doesn't have a single appearance yet in his college career. Other guys such as freshmen Harvery Broussard, KeDarius Wade and Charles Robertson as well as junior Tavion Smith, a JUCO transfer, are new to the Cajuns. Smith seems like the most likely player to earn significant playing time.

But will Williams, Smith and the other young receivers be reliable?

How disruptive will Ragin' Cajuns' pass rush be?

Zi'Yon Hill-Green, Louisiana's co-leader in career sacks, and Andre jones, who made the 53-man roster for the Washington Commanders this season, are no longer in Lafayette having graduated. They accounted for 50% of the defenses' sack total last season and 35% of its tackles-for-loss.

In other words, a big hit in production from a pass-rush standpoint.

Coaches have raved about the depth along the Cajuns' defensive line this preseason, and it's true, there's a number of guys back that have played a bunch of snaps. Jordan Lawson returns from an injury and is poised to resume the hot start he had in 2022. Sonny Hazard played well last season and is back.

Division II transfer Antoine Baylis at defensive tackle has been the talk of practice for Louisiana. Mason Narcisse, Nijel McGriffa and Marcus Wisner will be key contributors before its all said and done.

UL has the group to do it, but a big factor in its overall success in 2023 will be disrupting the quarterback. Will these guys be able to deliver?

