Louisiana football takes on Trent Dilfer, UAB Blazers: Live updates

Respond has been the key word for Louisiana football this week.

The Ragin' Cajuns (1-1) dropped not only their first game but their Sun Belt Conference opener at Old Dominion, 38-31, last week. They'll look to rebound this week at UAB (1-1) at Protective Stadium Saturday night (6 p.m., ESPN+).

UAB is also coming off its first loss of the season, at UL's fellow Sun Belt peer Georgia Southern, 49-35, last Saturday. It was the Blazers first loss of the Trent Dilfer era.

Louisiana's defense will be tasked with slowing down one of the most efficient quarterbacks in college football in Jacob Zeno, who leads FBS In completions per game at 35.5 and ranks second in completion percentage at 84.5%.

While Dilfer's Blazers love to throw the ball, a concept that the Cajuns defense was not ready for against the Monarchs, UAB's attack will be different as they test defenses more horizontally than vertically like ODU.

UL quarterback Ben Wooldridge had one of his most efficient outings last week, piling up 335 yards of offense and three touchdowns, two through the air and one on the ground.

