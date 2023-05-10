Louisiana football suffers another transfer portal hit, loses safety Kam Pedescleaux

Louisiana football senior safety Kam Pedescleaux has entered his name into the transfer portal.

It's the second huge blow dealt to coach Michael Desormeaux and his Ragin' Cajuns team on the defensive side, cornerback Trey Amos transferred out on the last day of the open transfer window and announced his commitment to Alabama Tuesday, but the loss of Pedescleaux may hurt more.

The 5-8, 196-pound safety was the most experienced defensive back on UL's roster coming out of spring practice and into the 2023 season, having 21 career starts and played in more than 40 games during his career in Lafayette.

Pedescleaux was the fourth-leading tackler for the Cajuns in the 2022 with 74 and had a stellar seven passes defended with an interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

UL FOOTBALL QUESTIONS Questions for Louisiana football as offseason unfolds

TREY AMOS Alabama football lands Louisiana's Trey Amos from transfer portal

TRANSFER PORTAL Louisiana football CB Trey Amos enters transfer portal

As Desormeaux and second-year defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan were ready to usher in four new starters in the secondary following Amos' departure, now the defensive staff is left to pick up the pieces. Pedescleaux posseses a ton of versatility, having lined up at all of the safety positions over the last four years and set to get back into at the star safety spot this coming season.

While guys like senior Patrick Mensah and junior Courtline Flowers have snaps under their belts at star, the coaching staff may reshuffle personnel around to handle Pedescleaux's exit.

Mensah, who played in 12 games and had 12 tackles in 2022, will likely be the leading candidate to replace Pedescleaux at star, and Flowers had already been moved to a different safety position so him move back may be unlikely full-time, but experienced depth at the position is a bit thin behind both players.

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Louisiana loses S Kam Pedescleaux to transfer portal