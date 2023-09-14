Louisiana football studied Tennessee football this summer. Here's what came out of it

Throughout the offseason, Louisiana football’s coaching staff observes professional development during that extended stretch of time.

Each member of the staff goes out and scours the sports — both at the college and NFL level — looking for additives, or edges, to possibly implement into their game plans.

Running backs coach Matt Bergeron, this past summer, engulfed himself in Tennessee football and Josh Heupel’s up-tempo, spread-type offense. By the end of it, he studied somewhere between 2,500 and 2,800 plays from the Volunteers and presented it to Desormeaux and the offensive staff.

What came out of it? Take the opening touchdown play for the Ragin’ Cajuns (1-1) in the loss at Old Dominion last week.

A stacked formation with two receivers, one tight end and a tailback to the boundary side of the field at the 3-yard line with a single receiver to the wide side. Freshman wide out Harvey Broussard, flanked to the wide on an island closer to the hash marks, ran a fade to the back pylon and made a circus catch to put UL up early.

That play came from Tennessee’s playbook, Louisiana offensive coordinator and receivers coach Tim Leger said, albeit the Volunteers would have had the single receiver line up at the bottom of the numbers instead of closer inside.

“(Broussard) adjusted his split and gave himself room for the fade but that original play he’s supposed to be split to the bottom of the numbers and that’s a Tennessee play,” Leger said.

“Bergeron he did a whole study of Tennessee this summer. We as an offense, we looked at Tennessee. And some of the ways we’re split out on our fastballs are out of their book. You either wholesale to it but you take a couple of things. Bergeron studied about 2,800 plays, made cut-ups, got coaching points. He basically put on a coaching clinic for us as an offensive staff about Tennessee’s offense. We stole a couple of things that we tried to fit in. Harvey’s touchdown was one of those plays.”

College football teams, outside of head coach and staff changes, won’t wholesale change their offensive schemes during the season.

But after a spring and summer of studying, there can be some takeaways the staff can save to insert into a game week, to add a wrinkle that opposing defenses won’t have seen on film beforehand from them.

“We find things we like, get as much film on it as we can. Everybody swaps with everybody right now. In our system right now, we have about 15 to 18 offenses at the end of every week, both college and NFL,” Leger said. “If it fits, we can plug-and-play it a little bit.”

The next step is taking the new play or the small set of plays is repetition in practice. That’s how the Cajuns ironed out the play that senior quarterback Ben Wooldridge found Broussard for the TD. Although he was unaware that was a page out of Tennessee’s playbook.

“Not only getting plays and wrinkles from other teams and schools, but when you go into a game week and game prep, you get new plays, some new installs. I think it’s reps within those plays,” Wooldridge said Tuesday. “It’s also watching those plays on film and knowing what your answers are and where your answers are.

“For Harvey to score on that play, that’s pretty cool. I didn’t know that.”

