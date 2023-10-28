Louisiana football at South Alabama: Live updates from pivotal Sun Belt Conference game

There's no more room for error for Louisiana football.

Doomed by a slow start on offense last week against Georgia State, the Ragin' Cajuns (4-3, 1-2) dropped their second Sun Belt Conference game, but both have come against East division squads. UL must right the ship this week, taking on scorching-hot South Alabama (4-3, 2-1) for key West division showdown at Hancock Whitney Stadium Saturday (4 p.m., ESPN+).

The Sun Belt West division is a logjam with all teams having at least one conference loss and five teams within one game of each other.

South Alabama is currently tied atop the league standings and a loss to the Jaguars would bury the Cajuns and almost forcing a win-out to have a shot at capturing the divisional championship.

CAJUNS DEFENSE AT SOUTH ALABAMA Louisiana football will need defense to start faster at South Alabama. Where UL will start

WHY UL STARTED SLOW VS. GEORGIA STATE Why Louisiana football struggled early vs. porous Georgia State defense in close loss

Louisiana football travels to face Sun Belt Conference West division rival South Alabama at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

A Twitter List by ByCoryDiaz

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Louisiana football at South Alabama: Live updates